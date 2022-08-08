Read full article on original website
NME
‘Sonic Frontiers’ news will be revealed at Gamescom
Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom‘s opening night, has announced there will be a “world premiere” for Sega‘s upcoming Sonic Frontiers during this year’s presentation. Gamescom 2022 is set to kick off August 23 with a two-hour showcase featuring news on 30 titles, led by...
Polygon
New Tekken project teased, better be Tekken 8
Bandai Namco put a pin on Sunday’s Tekken 7 grand finals at Evo 2022 with what appeared to be a teaser for a new project — and for various reasons, we’re going out on a limb here and saying that it will be Tekken 8. I’m not going to arrogantly proclaim I’d eat a shoe if it’s not Tekken 8, but it better be Tekken 8.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
Android Central
The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 remake comparison: Differences, gameplay, and more
Naughty Dog's crown jewel, The Last of Us, is getting the remake treatment. Fittingly titled The Last of Us Part 1, this game is enhancing different aspects of the original game, which has naturally led to some questions about what is changing and what isn't. If you're trying to discern...
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Fall Guys Reveals New Sonic the Hedgehog Skins
Fall Guys developer Mediatonic is once again teaming up with Sega to celebrate the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise existing for over 30 years. While the popular video game has previously collaborated with Sonic the Hedgehog, it is set to go for broke later this week with a new Sonic-themed level and Outfits like Dr. Robotnik, Super Sonic, and more. It's all set to kick off on Thursday, August 11th, and run through August 15th.
Digital Trends
PS Plus adds three Yakuza games, but no retro titles in August
Last month, Sony announced it would be adding the entire Yakuza series to PlayStation Plus starting in August. Today, the company announced that Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be coming to the subscription service on August 16. Sony began rolling out Yakuza games on PS Plus...
Ars Technica
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
IGN
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Revealed in First New Trailer
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind just got its first trailer. Warner Bros. Animation revealed our first look at Snow Blind in this impressive trailer, teasing a confrontation between Kenshi and one of Mortal Kombat’s long-running antagonists, Kano. “The Storm is Coming,” they said via Twitter. “Enjoy this exclusive first...
PC Magazine
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (for PC) Review
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered ($59.99) has migrated from Sony’s PlayStation 5 to the PC, giving comic book fans the best iteration of this impressive superhero action game to date. Like the PS5 remaster, this PC game features improved lighting, lightning-quick loading, enhanced frame rates, ray-traced reflections, and other graphical improvements that make the characters and cityscape pop.
'MultiVersus' Has Already Had Its Roster Leaked Online — Here's What We Know
These days, resourceful people on the internet can find leaks for just about anything. Fans discovered the multiverse-shattering cameos for Spider-Man: No Way Home months before the movie was released in theaters. Capcom had to address a massive leak to their upcoming title, Street Fighter 6. Then there's MultiVersus, the latest fighting game craze that pits Warner Bros. characters like Bugs Bunny and Batman against each other in Super Smash Bros.-like brawls.
In The Most Recent Pac-Man World Re-PAC Trailer, The Remake And The Original Are Contrasted
Bandai Namco unveiled a new Pac-Man World Re-PAC teaser that compares the graphics between the remastered version and the original release. The video demonstrates the game’s advancement from the 1999 debut of the PlayStation version. On the original PlayStation, Pac-Man World introduced the popular video game character to the...
Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed
It’s a sad week for superhero fans and strategy enthusiasts alike, as Marvel’s Midnight Suns probably isn’t coming out this year anymore. On Monday, publisher 2K Games and developer Firaxis announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed. “After discussion with the team, we’ve made the...
hypebeast.com
'Street Fighter 6' Introduces Brand New Character Kimberly
In celebration of EVO over the weekend, Capcom has dropped a new trailer showcasing the gameplay for two characters coming to Street Fighter 6: the brand new Kimberly and the returning Juri. Kimberly will be making her debut in the Street Fighter universe with the latest game, and the developer describes her as a “spunky new ninja” who “utilizes traditional ninja techniques with an urban twist complete with spray cans and her trusty portable cassette player.” Most notably, she’ll be the very first African-American female character to join the massively popular fighting game franchise, bringing a much welcome breath of fresh air to a series that is now 35 years old.
NME
‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ to get current-gen release and rollback netcode
Bandai Namco has announced that Dragon Ball FighterZ will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles alongside a rollback netcode update. Announced during the annual fighting game tournament Evo 2022 (August 5 to 7), it was confirmed that alongside a current-gen release which is now in development, Dragon Ball FighterZ, as well as Samurai Shodown, will be getting rollback netcode.
Splatoon 3 is getting "large-scale paid DLC" alongside two years of free updates
We'll see new weapons and clothes every few months
IGN
Xbox Announces Gamescom Plans, Including a 6-Hour Livestream
Xbox is back at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this year, and it's released an official line up and schedule. Plans include a six-hour livestream and insight into a number of previously announced games. The Xbox Booth @ gamescom Live Stream is a six-hour event that will take place on Thursday,...
NME
No More Robots has “half a dozen” games coming to Game Pass in the next 12 months
No More Robots’ company director Mike Rose has confirmed the studio has “half a dozen” games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next twelve months. Earlier today (August 10) Rose took to Twitter to thank Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer for “chatting” with a bunch of people from No More Robots.
Polygon
$30 will get you Resident Evil 0 through 7 in new Humble Bundle
Humble’s latest bundle is probably the cheapest way to experience the Resident Evil saga. Just $30 gets you 11 games redeemable on Steam — and a coupon for Resident Evil Village — plus a chance to donate to a good cause. Capcom and Humble’s Resident Evil Decades of Horror game bundle is now live and includes some of the survival horror series’ best (and Resident Evil 6).
ComicBook
10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Kicks Off With Call of Duty: Vanguard
Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic sale on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and it starts with Call of Duty: Vanguard. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 10th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th.
