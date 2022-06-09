AMTRAK Train vs Pedestrian Collision

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 0021 hours, North Coastal Sheriff's Station Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery on South Vulcan Avenue at East E Street. Four male suspects in ski masks robbed two females and two males. One suspect had a handgun and the other three had knives. Jewelry and cash were taken. The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their mid-20s. The suspect with the gun was wearing a white collared or flannel shirt and long Dickies shorts. The other three suspects were wearing dark shirts and long Dickies shorts. The suspect vehicle was as an older oxidized black sedan. The suspects fled in the vehicle north on South Vulcan. There were no injuries. Deputies were unable to locate the suspects. The investigation is continuing.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO