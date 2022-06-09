ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

AMTRAK Train vs Pedestrian Collision

 5 days ago

On 06/09/2022, at approximately 0520 hours, the Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit was dispatched to investigate a collision involving an...

Impersonating a Deputy

A man is in custody after being caught impersonating a deputy in the North County. It happened on Monday, June 13 just before 2:00 a.m. A deputy with the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation drove by what appeared to be a traffic stop at the intersection of South Mission and Winter Haven Roads in Fallbrook. The silver car had emergency strobe lights in the front and back. The deputy also saw a man wearing a black shirt with San Diego County Sheriff's Department patches, a gun belt with a gun in the holster.
FALLBROOK, CA
Most Recent News Releases

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 0021 hours, North Coastal Sheriff's Station Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery on South Vulcan Avenue at East E Street. Four male suspects in ski masks robbed two females and two males. One suspect had a handgun and the other three had knives. Jewelry and cash were taken. The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their mid-20s. The suspect with the gun was wearing a white collared or flannel shirt and long Dickies shorts. The other three suspects were wearing dark shirts and long Dickies shorts. The suspect vehicle was as an older oxidized black sedan. The suspects fled in the vehicle north on South Vulcan. There were no injuries. Deputies were unable to locate the suspects. The investigation is continuing.
