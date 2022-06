When the Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland was asked about Jesse Puljujarvi’s future with the team, he was less than gung ho about it. He was quite noncommittal. Specifically, when Holland was asked by the media whether Puljujarvi would be part of the Oilers’ plans, Holland responded that he wasn’t sure. His exact words were, “I told Jesse I would call his agent next week or 10 days … he’s a restricted free agent and I obviously want to talk to the coaches.”

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO