EUFAULA, Ala. – Boaters Mike Cavender of Phenix City, Alabama, and Joe Durham of Albany, Georgia, both caught five bass Saturday weighing 19 pounds, 14 ounces, to tie for the win at the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Eufaula. The tournament was the fourth event for the Bass Fishing League Bulldog Division. Cavender and Durham each earned $3,514 for their victory.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO