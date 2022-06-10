ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golfweek Defames McDowell as “Whore,” “Stooge” and “Pariah”

By Jeff Smith
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 3 days ago
Greg Norman and Graeme McDowell during the LIV Golf Invitational – London Draft on June 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde / LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Golfweek’s lead smear merchant, Eamon Lynch, published another world salad of slander, trashing the LIV Golf tour and its players.

Moving on from libeling Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, the far-left drama queen trashed Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell, calling the 2010 U.S. Open winner a “whore,” “stooge” and “pariah.”

The Stooge

McDowell probably didn’t realize that his words were an unwitting explanation of how sportswashing works. It requires the three things he noted: an image-making objective, cash, and willing stooges.

The Pariah

He saw his near-term reality — guaranteed cash for a spent force on Tour — and decided it outweighed his long-term prospects of a lucrative career as a broadcaster, corporate pitchman and senior circuit regular. He chose the easy money and pariah status because the alternative required work.

The Whore

McDowell’s decision is purely financial. There’s no surprise in that, and in many quarters no shame in it either… There’s something admirable in the upfront whore who doesn’t disguise the motivation underpinning the act, who offers no mealy-mouthed pretense of noble impulse or greater good, nothing beyond the purely transactional. But the honesty of streetwalkers was not in evidence at the LIV Golf launch.

—-

“Sports, politics, whatever it is – if you disagree with someone, you just feel that you’re entitled to hate them and talk bad about them and just bash their decision, when everybody’s entitled to their own opinion.”

– Justin Thomas on the media smear merchants like Lynch

