Britney Spears is at it again! The Princess of Pop took to social media on Tuesday, June 7, sharing a series of energetic Instagram videos showcasing the singer doing everything from dance routines to swimsuit modeling, but some of her captions had fans scratching their heads in confusion.In one of the clips, Spears sped through a nearly two minute dance routine tribute to Justin Bieber and gushed about meeting him when he was a teenager."@justinbieber I remember when you visited me in my dressing room on tour and your beautiful little mamma walked in and said 'do you know where...

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO