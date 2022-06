Richard Allen Rankin, 67, of Ammon, passed away June 12, 2022, at his home in Ammon, Idaho. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Sand Creek 2nd Ward, 2545 Mesa Street. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.

