Building out the rest of the roster is the next challenge the Los Angeles Lakers face after they brought in Darvin Ham to hopefully right the ship. In his introductory press conference, Ham won over everyone, including people like Magic Johnson, with his emphasis on accountability and defense. Now, vice president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, will need to find players who fit his scheme and system. However, the Lakers will be operating over the cap, and with limited assets to make trades, they will struggle to find impact players to add.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO