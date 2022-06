PORTLAND, Ore. – University of Portland men's soccer coach Nick Carlin-Voigt has announced the hiring of Brad Cole as a new assistant coach for the Portland Pilots. "We are excited to welcome Brad to our Portland Soccer family," Carlin-Voigt said. "He's organized, driven and committed to our mission to unlock the full potential of each and every student-athlete in our program and to help them become the best version of themselves. We conducted a national search and Brad came highly recommended from trusted colleagues. I'm excited to bring a coach with an East Coast footprint to The Bluff and I know Brad will love the Pacific Northwest and the special Portland soccer culture."

