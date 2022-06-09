ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New CA Bartender Law Takes Effect Next Month, Here Is What You Need To Know

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new law is requiring more than 56,000...

kfbk.iheart.com

iheart.com

South Florida’s Real Inflation Rate

Bottom Line: If the cost of living in South Florida seems even more expensive than the 8.6% national average. It’s not your imagination. You’re right – it is. Lucky us, right? When digging deeper into the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation information we’re able to see what’s happening specifically in South Florida – with one caveat. The local data is always a month behind the overall reporting. This means that the updated local information is actually from April when national inflation paced a lower rate of 8.3%. So, what did the survey say? The cost of life in South Florida was 9.6% more expensive year-over-year. And what’s been driving South Florida’s inflation higher than even the 41-year high nationally? The top categories for inflation increases were...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Louisiana City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For Staycations

Everyone needs a break from their normal day-to-day life every now and then, but sometimes a vacation requires too much travel time or is out of budget. That's where a staycation comes in. Rather than forking out thousands of dollars to travel to another city, staycations are a great way to rest up while exploring your own city or a nearby town.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

A Warning from Fire Officials

OCEANSIDE - Officials are warning residents to be cautious as wildfires become more prevalent in San Diego County and the rest of Southern California during the hot, dry summer months. Chief David Parsons of the Oceanside Fire Department tells NBC 7 after three years of drought, the landscape has changed...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Syracuse Landlord Put Out Of Business By State AG

Syracuse, N.Y. - New York Attorney General Letitia James has won a case against a Syracuse Landlord. John Kiggins and Endzone Properties have been banned from owning or renting any rental properties in New York State. AG James claims Kiggins failed to protect children from lead hazards. They say at...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – June 14th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Florida’s gas prices are flat with yesterday’s record highs. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.89. In South Florida prices range from a low of $4.91 per gallon in Miami-Dade, to $5.01 per gallon in the Palm Beaches’- which remains the highest in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Kim Reynolds Focuses on Workforce Shortage in Latest Bill Signings

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds focuses on the state's workforce shortage, opioid crisis, and more in the latest round of bill signings. Among the 21 new laws, House File 2081 removes a test Iowa's educators need to take to obtain a teaching license. Educators are still required to complete courses and training for the license. Another law creates incentivizes social workers, psychologists, and mental health professionals to stay in Iowa. House File 2549 creates a new loan repayment program for mental health workers who practice full-time in Iowa for five years or seven years in a part-time capacity.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

SC gas prices see another double-digit increase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina are continuing to rise, with the state average surpassing $4.50 per gallon. GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State showed an increase of 13.7 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $4.57. That’s 42.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.80 higher than a year ago.
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

Arizona's Sweltering Days Are Leading Into 'Even Worse' Boiling Nights

Phoenix has been hitting some sweltering temperatures, and they're only getting worse. The Guardian reported that the insanely hot days are now carrying over into the nights. At midnight last Friday (June 10), the temperature was still at 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The overnight low for the evening was still a sweltering 90 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Lawmakers Draft Plan to Impeach Larry Krasner

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Three Republican members of the Pennsylvania House have announced plans to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Josh Kail, Torren Ecker and Tim O'Neal made the announcement in Harrisburg Monday. None of the three represent residents in the Philadelphia area. The announcement comes as Krasner faces continued criticism about his office's handling of gun cases in the city.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

North Carolina Man's Dreams Come True With $1 Million Lottery Win

A North Carolina man's dreams of winning a $1 million lottery prize have come true and it's all thanks to changing up his routine. Yamir Bryant, of Arden, is no stranger to buying a lottery ticket; however, he recently went to a different store than the one he typically frequents to see if it would bring him more luck. Fortunately for Bryant, the change proved to be exactly what he needed to make his dreams come true, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
ARDEN, NC
iheart.com

Strong Storms Expected This Morning: CBS 21 Steve Knight's Forecast

A complex of strong thunderstorms will push through early this morning between sunrise and 10AM. The main threat with these storms will be damaging wind gusts. Right now, the greatest risk for severe weather lies across the southwestern portion of PA. Because of the threat for damaging wind gusts, especially if the complex travels further east, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared today a Weather Watch Day.
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

WATCH: 17 Kids, 2 Adults Airlifted Out Of Canyon In Daring Rescue Attempt

Rescuers with the Utah Department of Public Safety made a daring rescue after 19 hikers with a youth group got stuck in a slot canyon near Capitol Reef National Park. Officials said that the group of 17 kids and two adults were hiking through Sandthrax Canyon on Thursday (June 9) when they became trapped.
UTAH STATE
iheart.com

Saturday storms bring giant hail to SE Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) — There'll be clean up today in parts of Eastern Nebraska after severe storms with giant hail last night. In the Omaha area there are reports of quarter size hail, and tree and roof damage. About 3,000 customers lost power, according to the Omaha Public Power District.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

This Is The Fastest Growing City In Tennessee

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Woman Arrested For Starting Fires At An Apartment Building, Three Time

Town of Dewitt, N.Y. - The DeWitt Police Department has arrested a woman for arson, three times. 42 year old Tonya Stewart is accused of setting three separate fires on June 6th, 8th and 9th at an apartment building on Springfield Road. Police say there had been an ongoing dispute...
DEWITT, NY

