A passionate Corvette enthusiast has decided to donate his valuable 1963 Split Window Corvette to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. As explained by Corvette Museum curator Derek E. Moore, the NCM ran an article in the November/December 2021 issue of America’s Sports Car magazine entitled ‘Split Decision’ that described how the facility was creating a new exhibit dedicated to the iconic Split Window Corvette. The only problem with this exhibit was the NCM did not have an actual Split Window Corvette to display, as these cars are rare, highly sought-after and extremely valuable.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO