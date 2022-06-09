D.A. Bragg: Gregory Blotnick Sentenced to 1 to 3 Years for Multimillion-Dollar “PPP” Loan Scam and Securities Fraud

George Bell is suing New York City and eight police officers after he spent nearly a quarter century in prison and faced the death penalty for a crime he did not commit. Bell was convicted in the December 1996 slaying of an off-duty police officer and a business owner of a check-cashing store, a capital murder offense that Bell confessed to when he was arrested days after the killings. However, new evidence in the case pointed to other suspects, and Bell’s conviction was overturned in 2021.

