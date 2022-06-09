ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

D.A. Bragg: Gregory Blotnick Sentenced to 1 to 3 Years for Multimillion-Dollar “PPP” Loan Scam and Securities Fraud

manhattanda.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based investment manager GREGORY BLOTNICK, 35, for fraudulently obtaining over $4.6 million from the United Stated government and multiple investors. In total, BLOTNICK sought over $6.8 million in Protection Program (“PPP”) loan disbursements and fraudulently obtained over...

www.manhattanda.org

