Brooklyn, NY

Jay-Z & Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Launch ‘Bitcoin Academy’ Financial Literacy Program In Brooklyn

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 3 days ago

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z is a businessman — contrary to what his classic “Diamonds (Remix)” verse may suggest! — who keeps a select few people in his close circle. One of them happens to be Jack Dorsey, also known as the tech genius who helped make Twitter what it is today.

Both billionaires are now coming together to use their friendship as a catalyst to launch a financial literacy program in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

“Mr @sc and I are funding The #Bitcoin Academy,” Jack wrote on – surprise! – Twitter, continuing his note by describing it as “a program for residents of Marcy Houses in Brooklyn New York where Jay grew up, designed in collaboration with @CryptoPlug3 and @BlkBTCBillions.”

Based on the official website that his tweet links to, classes will be offered to Marcy residents free of charge and available in both online and in-person options. Participants will receive MiFi devices and a one-year limited data plan, plus smartphones if they need one that they’ll also be able to keep. Although it’s exclusive to Marcy Houses at the moment, the mission statement hints at an expansion across other neighborhoods as well. Instructors Lamar Wilson and Najah J. Roberts will teach lessons about how Bitcoin works and why you should even care.

Hova himself broke his Twitter silence to speak on the announcement, tweeting out to his 3 million followers, “Shout out to @Jack . #Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a place that taught me so much, is hopefully the first of many. The simple goal is to provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them.”

Overall, Jay-Z choosing Marcy as the location for the beta round drives back to the long-believed notion that it always starts at home. Not to mention, it allows him to give his community first dibs on invaluable financial literacy skills and information. Classes are scheduled to begin on June 22 and continue through September 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYilC_0g6M4s8100

