The New York Giants have a few decisions to make prior to the start of the 2022 season. One of them is regarding wide receiver Darius Slayton. Slayton has been inconsistent for the Giants the past few seasons, seeing his production drop off significantly last year. As a rookie in 2019, Slayton recorded 740 yards and eight touchdowns. During his sophomore season, he produced 751 yards and three scores, showing an increase in receiving yards but not as much success in the end zone. However, he had his worst season to date in 2021, posting 339 yards and just two scores.

2 DAYS AGO