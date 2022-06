Josh Charles (We Own This City, The Good Wife) and Norwegian actor Anders Danielsen Lie, who plays Renate Reinsve’s love interest Aksel in Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, have signed on to co-star alongside Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway in the upcoming psycho-thriller Mothers’ Instinct. Chastain and Hathaway play Alice and Celine, best friends and neighbors who live superficially perfect lives as suburban housewives in 1960s America. But a tragic accident shatters that facade and guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to disolve their sisterly bond, turning the two mothers against one another in a psychological battle of wills.More...

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO