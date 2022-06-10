Public Notice – Applications to Construct or Modify an Air Pollution Source

An Application for a construction permit and/or a synthetic minor operating permit has been filed with the Metro Public Health Department, Air Pollution Control Division for the following sources:

These applications are subject to the provisions of the Metropolitan Code of Laws, Chapter 10.56, “Air Pollution Control,” Section 10.56.020, “Construction Permits,” Paragraph N and/or Section 10.56.040, “Operating Permits” and Section 3-2 of Regulation Number 3, “New Source Review” which require public notification and a 30-day public comment period. A copy of these applications are on file for public review in the Metro Public Health Department, Air Pollution Control Division, 2500 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee. All comments must be received in the Air Pollution Control Division Office within 30 days of the date of this notice. Requests for ADA accommodation should be directed to Mr. Todd Baker at 615-340-0535.

