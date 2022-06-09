ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Barlow sweeps New Canaan to win consecutive Class M boys volleyball championship

By Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT
fciac.net
 4 days ago

SOUTHBURY — When Kevin Marino played volleyball at...

www.fciac.net

Comments / 0

Related
fciac.net

Wilton boys lacrosse sets CIAC final scoring mark, wins first Class M title since 2013

FAIRFIELD — Before the CIAC playoffs, Wilton boys lacrosse coach Steve Pearsall had let it be known how he felt about his Warriors playing in Class M. “We will fight like hell to get back in the L class next year,” Pearsall said at the end of the FCIAC tournament, when the Warriors finished as runners-up.
fciac.net

Staples boys lacrosse stuns Darien in Class L, wins 1st state title

FAIRFIELD — The margin of victory almost sent the clock to running time. The victors ran across Sacred Heart’s Campus Field to pile on each other after methodically picking their spots on offense and holding the other team in check. This was the CIAC Class L boys lacrosse...
fciac.net

Class M Girls Lacrosse Final: No. 1 Guilford 12, No. 15 St. Joseph 8

Guilford 6 6 – 12 St Joseph: Meghan Hoynes 3g, 2a; Isabelle Casucci 2g, 1a; Casey Mayglothling 2g; Maddigan Leifer 1g; Camryn Tomey 1a. Guilford: Maddie Epke 3g, 4a; Payton Root 5g; MJ Santa Barbara 3g; Taylor Farace 1g. Goalies: SJ – Emily Robinson 13 saves; G – Sydney...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Canaan, CT
Sports
City
Southbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
New Canaan, CT
fciac.net

Broderick pitches Warde to Class LL baseball title over Southington

MIDDLETOWN — When Zach Broderick was finally pulled from the CIAC Class LL championship game in the top of the seventh, he pointed skyward while fighting off tears, thinking of his recently deceased grandmother he felt was watching over him. Broderick pitched six innings, giving up just one run...
fciac.net

Class LL Baseball Final – No. 3 Warde 7, No. 4 Southington 5

Pitching: S – Vincent Borghese (L), CJ DiBenedetto (4), Connor Whitehead (6), CJ Pierce (6); W – Zach Broderick (W), Paddy Galvin (S, 7). Southington: Colin Crowley 2-for-4, 3B, 2 runs; Jackson Rusiecki 2-for-3, 2B, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Justin Chiulli 2B, 2 RBIs. Warde: Griffin Polley 3-for-4,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy