Beautiful weather heralded a day full of fun competition at Ruff Park Saturday, as kids raced down the hill at the Kiwanis Soap Box Derby. Just over 30 local kids took part in the derby, all for a chance to go to the All-American National race in Akron, Ohio and organizer Annie Catron says it was a fun day with great participation, many of which were brand new racers.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO