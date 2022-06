Raves have become more popular throughout the years, but as more people attend, theft becomes more of an issue along with overly-packed crowds. With crowds starting at 50,000 people at smaller raves to 135,000 at bigger raves like EDC, it can get hard to be completely aware of one’s surroundings. Theft is a common issue faced at these events, especially since many go with the intent to just steal.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO