Estate Treasures Opens a Treasure Tr

SOUTH CAROLINA SINGLE FACILITY Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 3039 S. Live Oak Dr. Moncks Corner, SC will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter Title 39, Chapter 20). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on 04/30/2022 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AUC4551) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility's management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer's premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as "general household items" unless otherwise noted. Name - Description: Kevin Robinson - speakers and AC unit, John Figgatt - Storage totes and furinature, Hazel Sawyer- house hold items, Peter Pye small go cart, Samual Holmes Jr - house hold items, Janice Rietz- House hold items, Paulette Deweese- household items, Sonia Todd- house hold items, Zaqua White-house hold items, Cynthia Cobs-household items, Maurice Fowlkes-Household items, Lalla Bey-household items AD# 2006911.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO