ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Estate Treasures Opens a Treasure Tr

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstate Treasures Opens a Treasure Trove in Creekside 708...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

New Mount Pleasant pickleball and food venue 1st of 3 planned across Southeast

A second game and restaurant venue is on the way to the growing town of Mount Pleasant and will serve as the flagship operation for two others planned across the Southeast. Crush Yard will offer eight pickleball courts, shuffleboard and other activities along with backyard bites, beer and wine at the vacated site of a former gun and fishing gear merchant.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Review: Bexley's local plates in Summerville take flavors in unexpected directions

SUMMERVILLE — At the new Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, small plates roll out of the kitchen one by one, tapas style. Among the quickest to arrive is an oblong wooden board bearing Madison’s bread ($8), four slices from a Japanese-style milk loaf, feathery soft and griddled dark golden brown. Two scoops of sorghum butter add a mild, almost syrup-like sweetness.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - 04/30/2022

SOUTH CAROLINA SINGLE FACILITY Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 3039 S. Live Oak Dr. Moncks Corner, SC will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter Title 39, Chapter 20). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on 04/30/2022 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AUC4551) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility's management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer's premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as "general household items" unless otherwise noted. Name - Description: Kevin Robinson - speakers and AC unit, John Figgatt - Storage totes and furinature, Hazel Sawyer- house hold items, Peter Pye small go cart, Samual Holmes Jr - house hold items, Janice Rietz- House hold items, Paulette Deweese- household items, Sonia Todd- house hold items, Zaqua White-house hold items, Cynthia Cobs-household items, Maurice Fowlkes-Household items, Lalla Bey-household items AD# 2006911.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Treasure#Real Estate#Mt Pleasant
The Post and Courier

Long-planned SC-GA port remains on a slow boat to somewhere

A long-discussed Jasper County port has not only been put on the back burner, but its temperature is barely registering now that the Georgia has decided to build its next container terminal near its existing Savannah cargo hub, instead of across the state line in South Carolina. The bi-state group...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, May 14, 2022

AUSTIN, Stephanie Dawn, 50, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. BRITT, Keith Franklin, 63, of Isle of Palms died Sunday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. GREEN, Joseph of North Charleston died June 5. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home. KELLY, David L. Jr., 71, of North...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

How James Beard Award finalist Butcher & Bee entered the national conversation

Michael Shemtov was in Butcher & Bee’s open kitchen at 3 p.m. on May 17, less than one month before he would hop on a plane to Chicago for the James Beard Awards ceremony. As a handful of guests finished up a late lunch, Shemtov rolled dolmas and plated a beet and tahini appetizer, two of four new dishes that just landed on the menu.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New boutique hotel project approved in Charleston's French Quarter

Charleston's zoning board has approved plans to turn the site of a downtown convenience store into a 50-room hotel. The Board of Zoning Appeals OK'd a request last week to build a boutique lodging at 56 State St., which is down the block from the historic City Market and neighboring restaurants, retail, other hotels and residences in the city's French Quarter neighborhood.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville's expanding food scene

Like many other aspects of Summerville, the local food scene continues to expand to meet the needs of our growing community. From Asian cuisine to good ole’ fashioned Southern bar food, Summerville’s restaurant options truly offer a diverse array of flavors to taste. With many fresh seafood options, traditional Southern fare and all of the brunch, lunch and dinner spots that you could want, there is no shortage of excellent food in the town.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Monday, June 13, 2022

INFINGER, William Oliver, 102, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. JACKSON, Brenda W., 74, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. McCOY, Hurley, 90, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. SMITH, John Kennedy, 62, of Wadmalaw Island died Saturday....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

247-foot cargo ship sunk off Charleston coast as part of SC Memorial Reef

The Coastal Venture, a 247-foot cargo ship, became the latest addition to the South Carolina Memorial Reef when it was sunk off the coast of Charleston on June 1. The Coastal Venture will provide 70 feet of vertical structure and is located approximately one mile south of the sunken Highway 41 swing bridge. The memorial reef is part of the Charleston Deep Reef.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/June

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of June. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Awendaw sues Elliott Summey over sand mine and park project

AWENDAW — Elliott Summey, head of South Carolina’s largest airport, used the town of Awendaw’s natural resources for personal gain during his private company's work on an unfinished park here, a new lawsuit by the town alleges. The lawsuit echoes the findings in “Sand Man,” a report...
AWENDAW, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County announces multiple projects to resurface 43 roads

Multiple roadway resurfacing projects are underway across the county. More than 40 roads are in need of resurfacing, with the first 12 projects beginning earlier this month in the Ladson subdivisions of Tall Pines and Willowbrook, according to a Berkeley County press release. All projects are funded by the county's transportation committee.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: Berkeley County is losing one of its historic churches

The Methodist Church has no ritual for last rites, but its pastors pray for the dying and commend them to God's care. Taveau Church needs such prayers at this time. The modest 19th century church, nestled in the woods not far from Mepkin Abbey, has not been used regularly in half a century, and recent offers to help stabilize and preserve it have reached a dead end.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Our food editor visited Buc-ee's in Florence. Here’s what he picked up.

FLORENCE — Growing up in Pennsylvania, it was all Sheetz and Wawa when it came to convenience stores that offered made-to-order food. If only there had been a Buc-ee’s. The Texas-based mega convenience store and gas station chain celebrated the official opening of its first South Carolina location May 16 at the junction of Interstate 95 and S.C. Highway 327.
FLORENCE, SC
The Post and Courier

Deadline to apply for Recreation Advisory Commission is June 24

Mayor Will Haynie and Mount Pleasant Town Council have authorized the formation of the Recreation Advisory Commission. The purpose of the volunteer commission is to assist and promote the recreational offerings of the Recreation Department. The advisory board will serve as a representative body of a wide range of recreational interests who will convey the recreational needs of the community to staff and Town Council.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Photos: The 25th annual Charleston Middle Passage Remembrance

The Remembrance Committee of Charleston held its 25th annual Charleston Middle Passage Remembrance program Saturday, June 11, 2022, on Sullivan's Island. The program honored the enslaved who died en route to America during the Atlantic slave trade. The annual commemoration provides an opportunity for members of the African-descended community to collectively remember the millions of Africans who died along the Atlantic.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy