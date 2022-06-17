ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Where is Dyson’s airwrap complete and new multi-styler in stock in the UK?

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLSJq_0g6L7U2300

When Dyson first launched its airwrap in 2018 it quickly reached cult status. And for good reason too. It blowdries and styles hair all in one go, making it a great choice for quick and speedy salon-quality locks at home.

Anyone who has tried to get their hands on the hair tool though will know that it’s been near-impossible, with stock drying up (pardon the pun) almost entirely. The brand attributed this to global supply chain issues, but we’re hazarding a guess that it is also down to the launch of its all-new, revamped multi-styler that graced us in mid-March.

But if you’re looking for one, you’ve come to the right place for all the updates. Both the OG and latest model are currently in stock at a full range of retailers, including John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Dyson itself. Currys has also noted that it’ll be restocking the multi-styler on Monday 20 June as a result of it being a huge hit among Love Island contestants.

Owing to the nature of IndyBest, we’ve of course reviewed both the original and the new hair tool. The OG featured in our review of the best hot brushes , with our writer praising that there are “a plethora of attachments to pick from”, with the original barrels creating a “soft, voluminous, light curl”. Above all, our reviewer was impressed that they were able to achieve a “bouncy blow-dry look” in just 15 minutes.

As for the new airwrap multi-styler , our tester noted that it’s “definitely better than the original”, praising the “improved attachments”. Similarly, they applauded Dyson for the fact it feels as though it “really has thought about every hair type, texture, and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible”.

Whether you’re keen to try the brand-new model, or you’re looking to finally get your hands on the OG, we’re here to keep you up to date with the latest restock details for both hair tools, so you never have a bad hair day again.

Read more:

Dyson (original) stock

Dyson airwrap multi styler stock

  • Boots : £479.99 – in stock now
  • John Lewis : £479.99 – in stock now
  • Dyson : £479.99 – in stock now
  • Currys : £479.99 – out of stock, returning on Monday 20 June

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on hair tools and other offers on beauty tech, try the links below:

We tested Dyson’s new airwrap to see if it’s as good as the original model – here’s our review

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Trading in $600 Dysons for This Top-Rated Vacuum That's Just $119

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every house deserves a powerful vacuum that's capable of picking up all the dirt, crumbs, and debris that's left behind. So if you've decided that your vacuum has gone kaput, it's worth investing in the Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner which is currently on sale at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Not All of the Best Deals Will Be On Amazon Prime Day — These Online Sales Are Here to Compete

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during retail therapy bonanza.More from The Hollywood ReporterTarget Is Taking on Amazon Prime Day -- Here Are the Best Deals to Expect...
INTERNET
In Style

Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2022, and You Can Already Save Up to 70% on These Fashion and Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime members, get ready to shop — the retailer just announced the dates for Prime Day 2022, and it's coming up fast. The two-day sale event will take place on July 12 and 13, and it will include massive discounts on everything from customer-loved clothing to nourishing skincare products to big-ticket home items. In honor of the announcement, Amazon released tons of early deals, and we found the 20 best discounts on fashion and beauty items to add to your cart now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Og#John Lewis Partners#Boots#Currys
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day date announced for 2022 - and these early deals are live soon

Amazon has finally announced the dates for Prime Day - the yearly two-day sales bonanza held by the retailer. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, the retailer divulged in a press release this morning. You don't have to wait until next month for some bargains, though, as a small selection of early Prime Day deals will start from June 21. These include up to 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off its Fire TV range, and more offers from big-name brands including Shark, Samsung, and Bosch. Many of Amazon's additional subscription services – including Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Audible – will also be free to use for new subscribers for up to four months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 70-inch TV for $500

If you want a big TV but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve spotted one of the best TV deals around to address this predicament. Best Buy has a 70-inch Insignia 4K TV for just $500, saving you $150 off the usual price of $650. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV has all the basics you could need from a 4K TV while keeping costs down. If you’re looking for a big screen, this could well be the one for you. Here’s what you need to know.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Teen private jet tracker who irked Elon Musk stops reporting on Mark Cuban after ‘friend for life’ offer

The teenager who rejected an offer of $5,000 from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to stop tracking his private jets has now agreed to cease sharing information on the travel history of another billionaire – Mark Cuban. Mr Cuban reached out to 19-year-old Jack Sweeney with privacy concerns about the latter’s automated Twitter account @MCubansJets via direct message four months ago, Insider reported this week. The bot account last posted flight information from Mr Cuban’s planes on 7 April and its bio now states that it has been “disabled”. Mr Sweeney told Insider that he’s still tracking Mr...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

Best Buy just kicked off its Dads and Grads sale with some great deals

As the school season comes to an end and Father’s Day swiftly approaches, many retailers have begun preparing to unleash sales events on the unsuspecting public. Best Buy is kicking the summer off with a Best Buy Dads and Grads sale this week, with tons of deals on a wide variety of devices, from laptops to headphones to television sets and more.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Cancelled flights – live: Spain and Portugal likely to be worst affected by Gatwick cuts

Passengers due to fly from Gatwick this summer may be told their flight is cancelled after the airport announced it would be putting a cap on daily operations.Gatwick bosses have asked airlines to cut back their schedules in the hope “that passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service”.While the majority of passengers will fly as planned, on the busiest days, airlines will be told to cancel up to 50 flights – requiring thousands of passengers already booked on them to find alternative departures.Passengers on easyJet will bear the brunt of the cancelled flights, with British Airways,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

How to connect your iPhone to a Samsung TV

Casting content from the tiny screen of your smartphone device to a big, beautiful TV is a much better experience for viewing photos, watching videos, or mirroring whatever is on the screen of your handheld device. With Apple's AirPlay system, casting audio and video from your iOS device couldn't be more streamlined — especially for Apple ecosystem devotees. But did you know that you can also use AirPlay 2 with an assortment of compatible smart TVs?
CELL PHONES
The Independent

What you need to know if you are flying abroad this summer

Travellers making up for time lost during the pandemic have faced a wave of delays and cancellations as they try to head abroad.As a sign of such difficulties, London’s Gatwick Airport is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.Here is what you need to know if you are flying abroad this summer.– What should I do if my flight is cancelled?The airline has a duty to its passengers to put them on to another flight. The airline could see if there are flights available later that day.Paul Charles, chief executive of...
WORLD
Travel + Leisure

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Plus the Best Early Deals You Can Shop Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Online shoppers, rejoice! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on the horizon. New information regarding the annual 48-hour flash sale has been released following the success of the retailer's Memorial Day deals. And, from the sounds of it, this year's sale is going to be epic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

703K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy