ANAHEIM -- When the Mets began their 10-game tour of Southern California on June 2, it seemed worth noting that even if they lost every game on the trip, they were still guaranteed to return home in first place. As their plane touched down at LAX that week, the Mets sported a season-high 10 1/2-game lead in the National League East. It was unrealistic to think they might lose all their games out West, of course, just as it was unlikely that the Braves would win all of theirs over the same stretch.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO