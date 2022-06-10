ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

MyRepublic Selects Aptitude RevStream to Fully Automate E2E Revenue Lifecycle

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAptitude Software, a specialist provider of finance transformation and automation software, is delighted to welcome MyRepublic to the Aptitude client community. MyRepublic, one of the fastest-growing telecoms operators and a leader in digital transformation for the sector, selected Aptitude RevStream (AREV) to support their ambitious business goals and ensure they have...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

LibLab Raises $42 Million to Launch SDK-as-a-Service Platform

LibLab, a developer tools company that offers a SDK-as-a-Service platform for engineering teams, announced that it has raised $42 million in Series A funding to enable the expansion of its core software development kit (SDK) code generator services. Global software investor Insight Partners led the round, with participation from new...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Ethio telecom, Hybrid Designs Enable Online Sales Delivery via Ride Transport Service

Ethio telecom and Hybrid Designs have signed a contractual agreement that would enable the customers access to telecom products and services through Ride transport service at their convenient time and place using the newly emerging telebirr digital payment system. The partnership contractual agreement signed between the two companies is mainly...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Blancco Technology Acquires WipeDrive

Blancco Technology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, has announced that it has acquired WipeDrive, a US-based provider of data erasure software solutions. The transaction will enable Blancco to enhance its reach, specifically in the US region, and strengthen its competitive position. Under the terms...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

GoZone WiFi Joins Extreme Networks’ Partners and Technology Integrations Program

GoZone WiFi announced that the company has joined Extreme Networks’ Partners and Technology Integrations Program. GoZone is offering its industry-leading solutions that enhance WiFi networks to provide revenue opportunities through venue analytics, guest intelligence, marketing automation and advertising. The Extreme Networks Partner Program integrates with leading technology innovators, such...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automate#Automation#Aws Apn Technology
thefastmode.com

Coolwave Joins Telin's NeuTrafiX Connectivity Marketplace

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) announced that Coolwave Communications, a global provider of voice and messaging solutions, has joined its NeuTrafiX connectivity marketplace. The partnership adds Coolwave’s inventory of numbers to the NeuTrafiX Wholesale Voice, SMS and Virtual Numbers trading platform, expanding the database for users from East to West,...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Private 5G and Edge Computing for Industrial IoT Featured

Enterprises are wrestling with transforming, from hosting all their workloads within their data centers to a hybrid, multi-cloud world where they use a combination of dedicated instances and leveraged As-a-Service functions. 5G and edge computing should be an aspect of that transformation, not another layer of complexity on top, and most certainly not a step back to managing a large of amount of disparate compute, storage and network resources in a bespoke manner.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

NTT DATA Unveils Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Solution

NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, announced the release of the beta version of Mobicomma, a MaaS (Mobility as a Service) solution for Tourists. Mobicomma is a MaaS environment for Tourists, a solution beyond daily mobility for the future where autonomous driving is realized. The several tablets installed in the vehicle allow passengers to share their travel itinerary, and suggestions for tourist spots based on their location and destination. Mobicomma brings a comfortable travel experience in the vehicle.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

IHS Towers Completes $412M Acquisition and Lease Back Agreement with MTN SA

IHS Towers, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has completed the acquisition of 5,701 towers in South Africa from MTN SA for ZAR6.4 billion (~$USD412 million) Under the agreement, IHS Towers is also providing Power Management Services...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Software
thefastmode.com

Singapore's StarHub Launches TravelProtection & Doubles Roaming Data

At the renewed momentum of international travel, Singapore's StarHub has launched TravelProtection, and doubled roaming data on DataTravel to deliver the best holiday experiences for StarHub customers going on a trip. Customers can travel abroad with peace of mind, by taking up TravelProtection from only $3.80 per day, which covers...
ASIA
thefastmode.com

Samsung Launches SmartThings Home Life Globally

Samsung announced the global launch of SmartThings Home Life, offering consumers worldwide a more holistic smart home experience. Samsung’s SmartThings Home Life, introduced at this year’s Bespoke Home 2022, is set to launch in 97 countries later in June. The service is a new addition to the SmartThings app, that provides centralized and integrated control over your Samsung appliances. Connecting the convenience of six SmartThings services (SmartThings Cooking, Energy, Clothing Care, Pet Care, Air Care and Home Care), SmartThings Home Life expands the quality of your life at home and puts you in control, all from your smartphone. In the SmartThings app, simply tap the “Life” tab to navigate to SmartThings Home to unlock a new level of home connectivity. With 270 global partners and the ability to integrate with thousands of devices, SmartThings is currently enjoyed by close to a quarter of a billion registered users. What’s more, Samsung’s updated Family Hub, available in July, further adds to an expansion of experience at home with its new AI features that add convenience to your daily routine.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

TIM, Salesforce to Jointly Support Companies’ Digital Transformation

TIM Group, with its cloud company Noovle and Salesforce, world leader in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solutions, have signed a cooperation agreement that aims to support the digital transformation processes of companies and public administrations to make them more efficient and competitive. The agreement concerns the area of customer relationship...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy