ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

CDNetworks Launches its New Zero Trust Enterprise Secure Access Solution

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDNetworks, the global leader in CDN, edge computing, and cloud security, announced its new Zero Trust Access Solution: Enterprise Secure Access (ESA). ESA has been built from the ground up to modernize organizations with secure remote access to apps and services, and establish a secure, efficient, and easy-to-use hybrid networking...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

GoZone WiFi Joins Extreme Networks’ Partners and Technology Integrations Program

GoZone WiFi announced that the company has joined Extreme Networks’ Partners and Technology Integrations Program. GoZone is offering its industry-leading solutions that enhance WiFi networks to provide revenue opportunities through venue analytics, guest intelligence, marketing automation and advertising. The Extreme Networks Partner Program integrates with leading technology innovators, such...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Private 5G and Edge Computing for Industrial IoT Featured

Enterprises are wrestling with transforming, from hosting all their workloads within their data centers to a hybrid, multi-cloud world where they use a combination of dedicated instances and leveraged As-a-Service functions. 5G and edge computing should be an aspect of that transformation, not another layer of complexity on top, and most certainly not a step back to managing a large of amount of disparate compute, storage and network resources in a bespoke manner.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Coolwave Joins Telin's NeuTrafiX Connectivity Marketplace

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) announced that Coolwave Communications, a global provider of voice and messaging solutions, has joined its NeuTrafiX connectivity marketplace. The partnership adds Coolwave’s inventory of numbers to the NeuTrafiX Wholesale Voice, SMS and Virtual Numbers trading platform, expanding the database for users from East to West,...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Juniper, Sumitomo and Arrcus Join Open XR Forum

Open XR Forum announced that Juniper Networks, Sumitomo Electric and Arrcus, have joined the industry initiative to advance the deployment of software-configurable point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent optical networks utilizing XR optics pluggable transceiver technology. These new members bring essential expertise and world-class experience in routing, access/edge networks and software to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Security#Remote Access#Cloud Security#Cdnetworks#Cdn#Esa#Ip
thefastmode.com

Blancco Technology Acquires WipeDrive

Blancco Technology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, has announced that it has acquired WipeDrive, a US-based provider of data erasure software solutions. The transaction will enable Blancco to enhance its reach, specifically in the US region, and strengthen its competitive position. Under the terms...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Australia Launches Two New 5G Home Internet Plans

Vodafone Australia has reset the benchmark for value in broadband connectivity with the launch of two new 5G home internet plans. The great-value, no-fuss, 5G home internet plans start at $60 per month for customers with an existing mobile plan, and offer unlimited data, download speeds of up to 50Mbps and the convenience of wireless connectivity.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Ethio telecom, Hybrid Designs Enable Online Sales Delivery via Ride Transport Service

Ethio telecom and Hybrid Designs have signed a contractual agreement that would enable the customers access to telecom products and services through Ride transport service at their convenient time and place using the newly emerging telebirr digital payment system. The partnership contractual agreement signed between the two companies is mainly...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Sony Semiconductor Solutions' SPRESENSE Joins Soracom Partner Space Ecosystem

Soracom, a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, announced that SPRESENSE from Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) has joined the Soracom Partner Space ecosystem and SSS identified Soracom as a recommended provider of connectivity for its SPRESENSE microcontrollers. SSS’s SPRESENSE 6-core microcontroller board is ideal for professional IoT use cases, with...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
thefastmode.com

TIM, Salesforce to Jointly Support Companies’ Digital Transformation

TIM Group, with its cloud company Noovle and Salesforce, world leader in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solutions, have signed a cooperation agreement that aims to support the digital transformation processes of companies and public administrations to make them more efficient and competitive. The agreement concerns the area of customer relationship...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Samsung Launches SmartThings Home Life Globally

Samsung announced the global launch of SmartThings Home Life, offering consumers worldwide a more holistic smart home experience. Samsung’s SmartThings Home Life, introduced at this year’s Bespoke Home 2022, is set to launch in 97 countries later in June. The service is a new addition to the SmartThings app, that provides centralized and integrated control over your Samsung appliances. Connecting the convenience of six SmartThings services (SmartThings Cooking, Energy, Clothing Care, Pet Care, Air Care and Home Care), SmartThings Home Life expands the quality of your life at home and puts you in control, all from your smartphone. In the SmartThings app, simply tap the “Life” tab to navigate to SmartThings Home to unlock a new level of home connectivity. With 270 global partners and the ability to integrate with thousands of devices, SmartThings is currently enjoyed by close to a quarter of a billion registered users. What’s more, Samsung’s updated Family Hub, available in July, further adds to an expansion of experience at home with its new AI features that add convenience to your daily routine.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Singapore's StarHub Launches TravelProtection & Doubles Roaming Data

At the renewed momentum of international travel, Singapore's StarHub has launched TravelProtection, and doubled roaming data on DataTravel to deliver the best holiday experiences for StarHub customers going on a trip. Customers can travel abroad with peace of mind, by taking up TravelProtection from only $3.80 per day, which covers...
ASIA
thefastmode.com

IHS Towers Completes $412M Acquisition and Lease Back Agreement with MTN SA

IHS Towers, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has completed the acquisition of 5,701 towers in South Africa from MTN SA for ZAR6.4 billion (~$USD412 million) Under the agreement, IHS Towers is also providing Power Management Services...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy