Mitsui, KDDI Form New Company to Promote City DX Using AI

Samsung announced the global launch of SmartThings Home Life, offering consumers worldwide a more holistic smart home experience. Samsung’s SmartThings Home Life, introduced at this year’s Bespoke Home 2022, is set to launch in 97 countries later in June. The service is a new addition to the SmartThings app, that provides centralized and integrated control over your Samsung appliances. Connecting the convenience of six SmartThings services (SmartThings Cooking, Energy, Clothing Care, Pet Care, Air Care and Home Care), SmartThings Home Life expands the quality of your life at home and puts you in control, all from your smartphone. In the SmartThings app, simply tap the “Life” tab to navigate to SmartThings Home to unlock a new level of home connectivity. With 270 global partners and the ability to integrate with thousands of devices, SmartThings is currently enjoyed by close to a quarter of a billion registered users. What’s more, Samsung’s updated Family Hub, available in July, further adds to an expansion of experience at home with its new AI features that add convenience to your daily routine.

ELECTRONICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO