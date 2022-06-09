ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Pierce County deputy arrested in California, fired from sheriff's department

By KOMO News Staff
KATU.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pierce County deputy who is responsible for more than $50,000 in damages to his home was arrested last week in California and fired on Wednesday, Sergeant Darren Moss said. Michael Allan...

katu.com

KATU.com

1 dead, 4 injured, 1 arrested in Battle Ground crash

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — One person died and four others were injured in a car crash on Eaton Boulevard last week, according to Battle Ground police. The two-car crash happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at Southwest 20th Avenue, police said. One of the passengers died at...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
KATU.com

Crews rescue father, two daughters after boat capsizes on Lewis River

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A father and his two daughters were rescued from the Lewis River on Saturday afternoon after their boat hit some debris and capsized, Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue said. All three are at the hospital in stable condition, officials said. Rescue crews were called out shortly after...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KATU.com

Flood warning for Columbia River around Portland and Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Unusually heavy rain and melting snowpack have pushed the Columbia River to flood stage from Vancouver, Washington, to Portland, Oregon. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Columbia River between Vancouver and Kelso through early Wednesday afternoon, The Columbian reported. People can...
VANCOUVER, WA
