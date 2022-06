WABASH COUNTY, IN- A positive identification has been made in reference to the female that was located in the Eel River near Liberty Mills, IN on May 30th. The Wabash County Coroner and Wabash County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the female as April D. Greene, age 38, of Liberty Mills, IN. The case and manner of death are still pending as the investigation continues.

WABASH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO