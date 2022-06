Washington wildlife managers are increasing how often they will be testing for a deadly neurological disease found in deer and elk. Starting on July 1, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be accepting and testing for chronic wasting disease from deer and elk throughout Northeast Washington (Region 1). At the same time, WDFW has also started collecting and testing samples from road-killed animals that are being salvaged under the state's road kill salvage law.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO