Doug Pederson gives Jaguars veterans next week's mandatory minicamp off

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed another transaction in the offseason by signing rookie offensive lineman Luke Goedeke, as announced by the team on its official Twitter account. The Buccaneers took Goedeke in the second round in the 2022 NFL Draft as the batch’s 57th pick overall. Goedeke, out of the...
The New Orleans Saints have been quite aggressive this offseason when it comes to signing free agents, and they're not done yet. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints have brought in linebacker Joe Schobert for a visit. Schobert, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In...
New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is making an exception for a number of Jaguars players when it comes to the team's mandatory minicamp this offseason. Speaking to media members on the last day of Jacksonville's OTAs, Pederson explained what went into the decision to scrap minicamp for most of the Jags vets.
Patrick Mahomes lost his best receiver during the offseason, when the Kansas City Chiefs traded electric playmaker Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. But for Mahomes, that just means more opportunities for new pass-catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. "The whole receiving room is going to have big days," Mahomes...
PFF’s annual rankings of position groups by team has the Jets’ receiving corps listed as one of the groups that “could be a strength or weakness,” while the offensive line heads the “high-end potential” group.
Multiple teams passed on deploying Denzel Perryman in 2021. The Chargers opted not to re-sign the veteran linebacker, and the Panthers traded him just months after adding him as a free agent. Perryman found his footing again with the Raiders. Playing a career-high 863 defensive snaps, the former second-round pick...
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers convened for their first mandatory minicamp under new head coach Todd Bowles on Thursday. It was the first time all veterans and newcomers took the field together this offseason before a six-week break that will precede training camp. And while quarterback Tom Brady...
The Eagles’ team-building philosophy for decades has been to start in the trenches. So it should be no surprise that their offensive line has been ranked by ProFootballFocus as the best unit in the entire NFL heading into the 2022 season. PFF’s Michael Renner put four offensive lines in...
