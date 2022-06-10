ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

This Is What Republicans Were Talking About During The Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

By Liz Skalka
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNdsu_0g6Jb3rE00

As members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid out its horrific findings on prime-time television Thursday night, many Republicans wanted to talk about literally anything else.

While police officers testified about risking their lives to protect members of Congress, many of those same lawmakers were tweeting disparaging or totally unrelated things to distract from the proceedings.

Ten minutes before the hearings began, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted about Democrats “ignoring America’s crime crisis” — apparently forgetting that hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters have been charged with crimes related to that day.

Along with that, McCarthy shared a crude two-hour video of graphic violence, spliced with text saying things like “The Democrat Party is for the breakdown of society.”

As the hearing was underway, the GOP leader retweeted a member complaining about Democrats not voting in person during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s fascinating to see Democrats pack into a full committee room even though many of them used proxy voting as an excuse not to show up to work for the past 2 years,” Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.) wrote at 8:20 p.m. EDT — as committee vice chair, Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), laid out how Donald Trump “oversaw and coordinated a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power.”

At 8:43 p.m., the official Twitter account of the Republican Party tweeted: “Joe Biden hasn’t had a press interview in 121 days.”

At 9:15, the No. 3 House Republican, Elise Stefanik of New York, appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program “to set the record straight on [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s partisan sham witch hunt.”

That came as the select committee swore in Officer Caroline Edwards, who went on to describe a “war scene” at the Capitol: “There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. They were throwing up. I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people’s blood,” said Edwards, who suffered a brain injury in the Jan. 6 riot.

Around the same time, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) wrote: “The partisan January 6 committee is nothing more than an illegitimate show trial.”

At 9:36 p.m., the Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee tweeted, “Still reading off teleprompter,” an apparent reference to committee chair Bennie Thompson (R-Miss.), who had been speaking at the time.

On the House floor Thursday, far-right Republicans said Democrats used the hearing to distract from real-world problems afflicting Americans.

“They don’t want you talking about the size of the pack of tortillas that I just bought last week before I came out ― they used to look like the regular corn tortillas, now they look like mini tortillas,” Biggs said. “Same price, the same packaging.”

They also suggested Pelosi (D-Calif.) deliberately left the Capitol vulnerable to attack on Jan. 6, 2021. And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) complained the Capitol rioters were being treated as “political prisoners of war” and repeated her insinuation that the entire attack was a setup by the FBI.

Separately, Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced that if Republicans retake the House, they will launch an investigation into the Jan. 6 committee itself.

McCarthy, for his part, repeated his incredible claim that “everybody in the country” bore responsibility for what happened at the Capitol that day.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misstated Rep. Fred Keller’s home state.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 338

Jody Sheridan
3d ago

“Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, that your dishonor will remain.”Liz Cheney will go down in history with this quote.

Reply(61)
132
Nora Kelleher
3d ago

Whatever happened to the vaunted, independent "investigation" that repuglicans were going to launch? Maybe it's 2 weeks out and waiting with trumply's most beautiful health care plan 😂😂😂

Reply(10)
85
Barbara Andros
3d ago

All those Republicans knew what happen on January 6,2021! Yet they are deceitful and trying to cover up to save their themselves! They are covering up for the evil man who refuse to leave the White House. He will go down in history has one of the WORST man to ever hold office! MO Brooks is a loyalist to Trump! He doesn’t deserve any votes from the true Republicans! Trump deserve to be tried in the Federal court for in sighing the corruption in this country!

Reply(17)
115
Related
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Wasn’t Just Involved in Trump’s Push to Overturn 2020. He Helped Start It

Click here to read the full article. Jared Kushner knew his father-in-law and boss Donald Trump had lost to Joe Biden. But that didn’t stop Kushner from trying to help his wife’s dad cling to power. Nowadays, as Kushner seeks investments for his firm and attempts to launder his image, the former senior White House aide would like everyone in the public and the press to believe he had nothing to do with the January 6 insurrection or Team Trump’s most scandalous efforts to overthrow the American democratic order. However, there is one problem: Kushner absolutely was intimately involved with Trump’s scheme...
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#House#Gop
Salon

Nine Republicans vote "no" on bill that would help low-income parents access baby food amid shortage

Nine House Republicans voted against a bipartisan bill to help low-income mothers access baby food amid the national formula shortage. The bill, dubbed the "Access to Baby Formula Act" (HR 7791), was passed with 414 "yes" votes. The measure would allow the Department of Agriculture to waive restrictions on baby food for recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Typically, WIC limits the range of baby food brands that parents can purchase through the federal program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

77K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy