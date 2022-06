Kelly Bowers, superintendent of schools for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, announced Friday that she is retiring after serving 12 years in the role. “I have been fortunate to have had such a long and meaningful career in the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District and prior to that, the New Haven Unified School District,” Bowers said in a statement from LVJUSD.

