DELANO, CA - The California Table Grape season is so close, I can nearly taste it. This means that there are many consumers out there that feel the same way. Enter Castle Rock Vineyards, a company that continues to raise the bar on its table grape products, portfolio, and customer relationships—all with a focus on driving more value at retail and beyond. With June gaining ground, Sales Manager Laura Berryessa joined me to talk about the exciting season and a little taste of what is to come.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO