Newcastle, WY

Full House Elite Stock Horse Sale

tsln.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: Weston County Fairgrounds, Newcastle, WY. 44 Ranch and Arena Horses – $22,000. What an excellent crowd and excellent set of horses for the 13th Annual Full House Stock Horse sale held in Newcastle, Wyoming, on May 28. Horses that will work and excel in all aspects of the arena and...

www.tsln.com

Black Hills Pioneer

Vacasa purchases Executive Lodging

DEADWOOD – Vacasa, a vacation rental platform that cares for homes across 400-plus markets, purchased Executive Lodging from local owners Ernie and Kimberly Rupp of Boulder Canyon at the end of March, taking over the local operation and booking of nearly 60 vacation rentals. The Black Hills area is...
DEADWOOD, SD
redlakenationnews.com

$1.1B beef plant - largest in U.S. - planned for South Dakota

A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be running until at least 2026.
KELOLAND TV

The ’72 flood in film

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — People in the Black Hills are pausing to reflect upon a tragedy that seems unimaginable to many of us today. On June 9th, 1972, a wall of water churned through the Rapid City area, killing 238 people in what remains the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history.
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

Cyanobacterial bloom confirmed in Gillette Fishing Lake

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday released a recreational use advisory for a local lake following the confirmation of a harmful bacterial bloom. The advisory was issued on June 8 based on data provided by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality that confirmed the presence of a cyanobacterial bloom, or blue-green algae, at the Gillette Fishing Lake located in Dalbey Memorial Park, per a June 10 release from the City of Gillette.
GILLETTE, WY
thevalleyexpress.com

50 Years Later: Remembering the Guardsmen Lost in the Rapid City Flood

Today marks five decades since the Rapid City flood took 238 lives on June 9, 1972. Its anniversary is a grim reminder of the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history in terms of death toll. It is also a reminder of the heroes who risked their lives and those who gave their lives to rescue others. At the time, it was estimated over 1000 people were saved.
RAPID CITY, SD
Daily Beast

Son to Drop Lawsuit Against Family After Racism Row

The story of a Rapid City, S.D., hotel embroiled in racial tension took a bizarre twist this week, followed by another one on Saturday. The Grand Gateway Hotel became the center of drama in March when the owner issued a racist tweet following a murder at the hotel. That led to ongoing protests at the hotel, and criticism from local officials.
RAPID CITY, SD
iheart.com

South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
RUSHVILLE, NE
newscenter1.tv

Ellsworth B-1 B Lancers deploy for Bomber Task Force mission

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base landed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on June 3. The 28th Bomb Wing personnel, aircraft and assets were deployed for a Pacific Air Forces Bomber Task Force where they will conduct training alongside allies, partners and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Amber Alert issued for missing Rapid City boy

RAPID CITY, SD (Associated Press) — South Dakota authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an endangered child out of the Black Hills. According to the alert, the suspect, 59-year-old Gary Silbernagel took his 6-year-old son Garrett from a home in Rapid City late Friday night. Authorities say Silbernagel threatened to harm his son and himself.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman identified in fatal Highway 16 crash

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The name of the woman who died in the fatal crash near of Reptile Gardens has been released. Kathryn Stverak, 78, has been identified as the woman who died in the 2-vehicle crash 5 miles west of Rapid City. She was from Box Elder.
county17.com

Man arrested for assaulting, choking pregnant woman

GILLETTE, Wyo.— A Gillette man was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of attacking and choking a pregnant woman, police said Wednesday. Dayne Wells, 23, is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony strangulation of a household member after a 28-year-old female called the police to report he had assaulted her at a Gillette residence around 8 p.m. on June 7, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
drgnews.com

Rapid City man sentenced for Involuntary Manslaughter

A federal court judge has determined the punishment for a Rapid City convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter. Joshua Walking Eagle, age 32, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, $7,215.50 in restitution, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
RAPID CITY, SD
newslj.com

Newcastle police chief arrested, resigns

Too many beers and a joke gone wrong led to a domestic dispute call and the arrest of Newcastle Police Chief Samuel Keller, 58, and the Newcastle City Council began the process of finding and hiring a new chief on Monday. Keller tendered his resignation within 24 hours of his...
NEWCASTLE, WY

