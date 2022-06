Can you imagine an entire state facing food scarcity and shortages in this day and age?. Unfortunately, Mississippi is one of those states. The Magnolia State is the poorest state in America. Over 18% of Mississippians live in poverty, which increases to 27.9 when considering children under 18. With so many residents unable to afford housing and basic amenities, there’s no surprise that Mississippi faces food insecurity at a high level.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO