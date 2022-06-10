FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships live stream 2022: how to watch every match live from Rome

The FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships returns to Rome this week, 10th-19th June, when the sport's elite descend on the Foro Italico. A total of 48 men's and 48 women's pairs will play a total of 216 matches, with the gold medal finals scheduled for Sunday 19th. Read on to find out how to watch the 2022 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships live stream from wherever you are.

2022 FIVB Volleyball World Championships

Dates: 10th-19th June 2022

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome

FREE stream: CBC (Canada)

Use ExpressVPN to watch from wherever you are

Global stream: Volleyball TV ($7.99/month)

Buy tickets: Ticketone (€20)

Brazil might be ranked the best men's pairing in the world, but they'll face a tough challenge from Poland – Michal Bryl and Bartosz Losiak won two Challenge tournaments on the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour earlier this season. Reigning Olympic champions Anders Mol and Christian Sorum of Norway will also be in pursuit of a medal.

On the women's side of the draw, this season's most successful team Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon of the Netherlands, are the top-ranked pairing. They'll need to pull out all the stop to beat defending world champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada. Two-time Beach Pro Tour Challenge winners Barbara Seixas and Carol Solberg of Brazil will also be in the mix.

Ready to see the world's biggest beach volleyball stars face off? Canadians can watch for free, so make sure you know how to watch the 2022 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships live stream from wherever you are.

2022 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships free live stream

(Image credit: Getty Images / SOPA Images)

Lucky Canadian fans can watch the whole tournament live and free on the CBC website. Simply click on the video players on this page .

Travelling outside Canada this week?

Use a VPN to access the beach volleyball live stream on CBC from abroad . We recommend ExpessVPN. Full details below.

Watch the 2022 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championship rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for the 2022 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships

Using a VPN to watch the 2022 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For CBC, choose 'Canada'.

3. Then head over to Volleyball TV on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championship live stream.

Watch the 2022 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in the UK, US and Australia

Volleyball TV is the place to find a global live stream of the 2022 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships.

Volleyball's official streaming service is available in most countries including the UK, Australia, Europe, Asia, US and Brazil, where the sport has a huge following.

Subscription to Volleyball TV costs just $7.99 a month or $74.99 a year. You can access Volleyball TV through your mobile or desktop browser, as well as through dedicated apps available in Google Play and the Apple App Store.

2022 FIVB Volleyball World Championships schedule

(Image credit: FIVB Volleyball )

Friday, 10 June 2022 – 3am ET / 8pm BST / 5pm AEST

Saturday, 11 June 2022 – 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST

Sunday, 12 June 2022 – 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST

Monday, 13 June 2022 – 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 – 8am ET / 1pm BST/ 10pm AEST

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST

Thursday, 16 June 2022 – 5am ET / 10am BST / 7pm AEST

Quarter-finals: Friday, 17 June 2022 – 5am ET / 10am BST / 7pm AEST

Semi-finals: Saturday, 18 June 2022 – 10am ET / 3pm BST / 12am AEST

Bronze and Gold finals: Sunday, 19 June 2022 – 10am ET / 3pm BST / 12am AEST