Kaguya-sama: Love is War might be rounding out the end of its third season this Spring in just a few weeks, but the creator's other major manga work, Oshi no Ko, has announced that it will be receiving an official anime adaptation of its own! There are quite a few manga projects that have been picking up steam with fans in the last year or so as many look ahead to which would make the best anime, and Oshi no Ko has been popping up more and more in these conversations. Now the series will be getting a proper anime due of its own.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO