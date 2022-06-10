Dell announces AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX-powered Precision 7865 Tower with up to 48 GB Nvidia RTX A6000 for creators and galactic overlords

Nvidia is delaying the launch of both the GeForce GTX 1630 and its forthcoming range of RTX 40 series graphics cards, according to the latest reports. As Videocardz reports, the GTX 1630 was expected to launch on June 15, but Nvidia has now changed that from a specific date to simply "to be determined." As to why this decision was taken, supply chain problems have struck again and Nvidia is apparently finding it had to source enough components. That's certainly unexpected when you consider last month the company said its GPU inventories were nearly back to normal.

