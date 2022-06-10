ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Dell announces AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX-powered Precision 7865 Tower with up to 48 GB Nvidia RTX A6000 for creators and galactic overlords

By Daniel R Deakin
notebookcheck.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDell has unveiled its new Precision 7865 Tower that packs enough power to satisfy creators, engineers, and future imperial senate dissolvers anywhere. The Dell Precision 7865 Tower features AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX processors and can provide up to 56 TB storage, more than enough for containing complex workloads and Death...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Dell Inspiron 15 Intel Core i7 laptop hits record low price of $749

Dell's sitewide laptop deals slash up to $400 off select configuration PCs. Now is a great time to save on the top-rated Dell Inspiron 15. As part of the sale, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $749 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "50OFF699". Typically, it costs $979, so that's $230 in savings and it's lowest price ever. This is one of the best Dell deals you can get right now.
COMPUTERS
CNET

M2, M1 Ultra, M1 Pro, M1 Max and M1: Apple Mac Chips Compared

Apple's M1 series of processors gained a new sibling, the M2, at WWDC 2022. As with the M1, Apple started at the bottom: The M2 is the base processor in the new line, with some typical generation-over-generation updates, and debuts in the 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch. We'll likely see the scaled-up versions -- Ultra, Pro and Max -- when Apple's ready to refresh its higher-end devices.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Suspected GeForce RTX 40 series launch delay gives Nvidia time to sell as many RTX 30 Ampere cards as possible

Various reports have surfaced in regard to the potential release date for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 series, which has the family codename “Lovelace”. Optimistic expectations settled on a July announcement, with the top-end GeForce RTX 4090 showcasing the series by being the first card to become available a few weeks later. Leaks in regard to the RTX 4090’s specs and potential performance have been very promising, so it makes sense to release the board first as it will allow Nvidia to hog tech news headlines in a positive manner during the overall launch schedule.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Dell Precision#Radeon Pro#Galactic#Senate#Team Red Or Team Green#The Precision 7865 Tower#Gb#Gpu#Somb
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deal is an HP Chromebook for $98 at Walmart

Not all laptop deals are cheap enough for those who are on a tight budget. If you just need a basic machine for daily tasks that don’t require high-end hardware, then you should consider buying a Chromebook instead. They’re generally cheaper than their Windows-powered counterparts, and with retailers’ Chromebook deals, they’re even more affordable. For example, Walmart is selling the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $98, which is less than half the device’s original price of $225 after a $127 discount.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

You should run Windows 11 on an SSD whether Microsoft demands it or not

Hard drives can still have a place in your gaming PC, but not as the boot drive. A report from a storage analyst firm Trendfocus (opens in new tab) (via Tom's Hardware (opens in new tab)) states that Microsoft is telling original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to drop hard drives in favour of SSDs by 2023 for new machines running Windows. The reasoning is straightforward enough: to make for a better end-user experience, something that plenty of us are all too aware of. Still, there has been something of a pushback to the idea.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
AMD
TechRadar

Asus announces ROG Swift 500Hz Nvidia G-Sync Esports gaming monitor

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the ROG Swift 500Hz, the world’s first 500 Hz refresh-rate Esports gaming monitor. The Swift 500Hz features a 24.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display that utilizes Esports-TN panel (E-TN) technology to produce 60% shorter response times than standard TN LCD displays, making it the fastest LCD display ever. To create this ground-breaking gaming panel ROG collaborated with AU Optronics (AUO), leveraging its exclusive AmLED technology. This empowers precise control over brightness, contrast, colours and refresh rate, all in real-time and based on displayed images — resulting in revolutionary performance.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake doubles cache sizes and matches AMD's Zen 4 thread count

SiSoftware's Core i9 13900 preview certainly makes Intel's next processor generation look promising. A preview of Intel's next-gen CPU architecture, Raptor Lake, has popped up on the benchmarking site for SiSoftware Sandra (opens in new tab) (via Videocardz (opens in new tab)) and it promises some interesting things. First off, you have details about the Core i9 13900, plus there are some early benchmarks to pour over too.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus finally brings the 12GB RAM version of the 10 Pro to the US and Canada

OnePlus put its Chinese-market launch for a flagship smartphone ahead of that for other regions for the first time in 2022 with the 10 Pro. When this second-gen Hasselblad-branded device did land in North America, it did so without the 12GB RAM option that has become all but standard among top-end mobile devices by now.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Upgrading to Ryzen 5 5600 from Ryzen 5 1600: How Much Faster?

This article is not an upgrade guide, rather as you'd probably expect from us, it's a benchmark session, where we'll be taking an old Ryzen 5 1600 system using the MSI B350 Tomahawk and upgrade it with the Ryzen 5 5600. We've already performed the BIOS update, installed the 5600, and we're now going to show you the results.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Asus Vivobook S 14X review: Beautiful display, disappointing performance

“The Asus Vivobook S 14X has disappointing performance and battery life, offsetting the incredible 120Hz OLED display.”. OLED laptops are not only becoming more common, but the displays themselves are also getting faster. The new Vivobook S 14X (S5402) from Asus is the first OLED laptop to include a blistering...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft wants Windows to boot only on SSDs, reportedly pushing OEMs to get rid of HDD boot drives by 2023

Microsoft could be mandating all OEMs to ditch HDDs and opt for SSDs as the primary Windows boot drive by 2023. Currently, Windows 11 can be installed just fine on both SSDs and HDDs but going forward, Microsoft wants all PCs, including budget ones in emerging markets, to transition their boot drives to SSDs given their obvious performance advantages.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Nvidia Reportedly Delays GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards

Nvidia is delaying the launch of both the GeForce GTX 1630 and its forthcoming range of RTX 40 series graphics cards, according to the latest reports. As Videocardz reports, the GTX 1630 was expected to launch on June 15, but Nvidia has now changed that from a specific date to simply "to be determined." As to why this decision was taken, supply chain problems have struck again and Nvidia is apparently finding it had to source enough components. That's certainly unexpected when you consider last month the company said its GPU inventories were nearly back to normal.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Daily Deals: Sony Pulse 3D Gaming Headset (Refurb) for PS5 for $39.99, DualSense Controller for $59, 1TB SSD Upgrade for $109.99

Today there are a bunch of great deals for PS5 gamers. You can pick up a refurbished PS5 Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset for only $39.99 at Gamestop. That's 60% off MSRP! The PS5 DualSense is also still available for $59 on Amazon. You better hurry, though, because this deal was techically supposed to expire yesterday and won't be around for much longer. In other PS5 deal news, pick up a 1TB storage upgrade for only $109.49, grab Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $39.99 or Tales of Arise for $19.99, score the lowest price we've seen on an LG 4K OLED TV with 4K @ 120Hz streaming over HDMI 2.1, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Multiple Nvidia GPUs have been delayed in a blow to gamers

Nvidia’s upcoming entry-level GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card has seemingly been delayed once again, according to a new report. We had already heard that the budget-friendly board’s initial launch was postponed from May 31 to June 15. However, VideoCardz’ sources are now suggesting yet another delay for the GTX 1630.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Huge MIUI 13.5 eligibility list includes over 120 devices but the Redmi 9A, Xiaomi Mi 9 range, and original Redmi Note 8 series are left out

An exhaustive list of devices that will supposedly be eligible for a MIUI 13.5 software update has been put together by Xiaomiui. There are over 120 smartphones and tablets included, with well-known models such as the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi K50, Redmi 9 Power, and POCO X3 Pro unsurprisingly included in the MIUI 13.5 eligible device list.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy