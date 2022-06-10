ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd agrees to 5-year extension

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. ⁠— Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd has agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2027 following a successful first season in the desert. The Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday approved the...

collegebasketball.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
allsportstucson.com

Former Amphi basketball standout Jackson Ruai dies in automobile accident at age 21

Jackson Ruai always expressed himself on the basketball court with his flamboyant personality, which included wearing different colored shoes, engaging in good-natured trash talking and celebrating openly after scoring. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to ask Ruai about enjoying himself on the court, always flashing his familiar smile,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Report: Four Arizona softball players in the transfer portal

D1 Softball has reported that four Arizona softball players are in the transfer portal. Unconfirmed reports indicate that a fifth may also be on the move, but that player had not yet been listed by D1 as of June 9. The site’s transfer tracker list sophomore utility player Giulia Koutsoyanopulos,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

3 Arizona baseball players enter NCAA transfer portal

Arizona had a long flight back from Miami earlier this week after its NCAA Tournament run came to an end, and a few Wildcats appear to have used the time on that cross-country journey to assess their career paths. Three players who were part of the UA postseason roster have...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Tucson, AZ
SignalsAZ

Arizona Wins Award for Quality Job Creation

Arizona was awarded a prestigious “Gold Shovel” award from Area Development Magazine, the state’s second consecutive year taking gold for the 5-8 million population category. The Shovel Awards recognize states that “garnered large job-creating and investment projects through innovative policies, infrastructure improvements, and other processes” in 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
allsportstucson.com

71 Years of Little League: Summer All-Star Competition Starts on Tuesday

Friday, September 29, 1950. That’s the day Tucson Lions Club secretary J. Sydney Pearson made a presentation on bringing Little League to Tucson to three other local civic organizations including the Kiwanis Club. Eight board members were selected from those four organizations and the rest, as some say, is history. The first game was played on Aug. 12, 1951 at Santa Rita Park. Tom Hassey was the winning pitcher for Valley National Bank, 6 to 3 over Minarik Realty. Tony Amado recorded the first home run and A. Barraza scored the first run. Play got underway too late for state that summer but the first local Little League tournament started on Sept. 12, 1951 at the Hi Corbett Fields.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lloyd
SignalsAZ

Four-Day Road Trip Through Southern Arizona

The Southwest shines in this 450-mile route through the saguaro-studded desert up into high mountains, where rare birds flit and spectacular sunsets give way to dark skies spangled by stars. Tucson anchors this tour, rich in history and redolent with the scents of great food and local wines. You might consider adding a day to the beginning of the trip to explore Saguaro National Park, whose two entrances are each only about 20 minutes from downtown Tucson. ​​​
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former VP Pence, Gov. Ducey to visit Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will be in Cochise County on Monday, June 13, for a private border briefing and tour with Sheriff Mark Dannels. Afterward, the governor is scheduled to deliver a border policy speech in Phoenix, which...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Richard Urban

A decade-long journey to change satellite TV in south Pinal slowly marches on

Mike Weasner.Courtesy of Mike Weasner. In 2009, soon after Mike Weasner and his wife Laurraine moved into the house they built on three acres of land in Oracle, they were surprised when a DirecTV installer told them the satellite television provider carried local stations from Phoenix, not Tucson, depriving them of local news, advertising, and, more importantly, emergency information.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ap Top 25#Lloyd A#Lloyd#Associated Press#Wildcats#The Ncaa Tournament
Community SaddleBrooke

Tucson, a quirky, but high culture town

Residents and visitors to the SaddleBrooke Community appreciate Tucson as a nearby quirky town with its the unusual combination of culture and arts. It comprises more than just amazing food. It was the first area in the United States designated as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).The association supports designated cities in becoming hubs of creativity and cultural production.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
azpm.org

COVID risks up in Arizona

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that six Arizona counties, including Pima, Cochise, and Maricopa, now have a medium level of community spread. Apache and Navajo counties were returned to the high-risk category. Santa Cruz and the remaining counties still are considered to have a low level of community spread for COVID-19, according to the CDC.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy