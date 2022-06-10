Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd agrees to 5-year extension

Friday, September 29, 1950. That’s the day Tucson Lions Club secretary J. Sydney Pearson made a presentation on bringing Little League to Tucson to three other local civic organizations including the Kiwanis Club. Eight board members were selected from those four organizations and the rest, as some say, is history. The first game was played on Aug. 12, 1951 at Santa Rita Park. Tom Hassey was the winning pitcher for Valley National Bank, 6 to 3 over Minarik Realty. Tony Amado recorded the first home run and A. Barraza scored the first run. Play got underway too late for state that summer but the first local Little League tournament started on Sept. 12, 1951 at the Hi Corbett Fields.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO