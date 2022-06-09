ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

Roscoe: Why I'm stepping down

By Jun 9, 2022
Cover picture for the articleOver the course of the last 13 years I have been privileged to serve in the Wyomingites of House District No. 22 during four legislative sessions. In those eight years, I worked to represent the people of Teton, Lincoln and Sublette counties with an eye toward fairness and policies that benefited...

subletteexaminer.com

Group files appeal of Upper Green decision

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Last month, ranchers whose livestock graze on the Upper Green River rangeland were relieved when a Wyoming judge ruled that federal wildlife agencies properly addressed Greater Yellowstone grizzly bears’ future while allowing up to 72 bears to be taken over a decade for conflicts. The...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Air Quality Alert Issued For Cheyenne, Laramie, SE Wyoming

An air quality alert has been issued for much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Torrington, until 9 p.m. on Monday, June 13. The area is being flooded with smoke from the southwest. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service website:
CHEYENNE, WY
pinedaleroundup.com

Lawmakers mull postpartum Medicaid coverage extension

WYOMING -- Wyoming lawmakers aim to improve pregnancy outcomes for moms and their babies. The item is the top interim priority for the Joint Health, Labor and Social Services Committee, which took it up during a meeting last week in Riverton. One potential solution involves extending postpartum Medicaid coverage, which...
WYOMING STATE
CBS News

In Wyoming, dueling winds over abortion as Roe v. Wade hangs in balance

Casper, Wyo. — The Supreme Court's upcoming opinion on abortion rights will have far reaching consequences, especially across rural America, where abortion access is already sparse. Right now, there are six states with just one abortion provider. Oklahoma has none. In windswept and wide-open Wyoming, opposition to abortion rights...
CASPER, WY
buckrail.com

County opens Fairgrounds to Yellowstone travelers

JACKSON, Wyo. — Travelers who planned to stay in Yellowstone National Park can spend the night at the Teton County Fairgrounds for self-contained camping, officials announced this afternoon. Yellowstone National Park is currently closed due to heavy flooding, rockslides, and extremely hazardous conditions. This closure will impact those planning...
JACKSON, WY
explorebigsky.com

Southwest Montana rivers at historic highs

BIG SKY — Heavy rains and snow runoff have caused the Gallatin River to reach flood stage today with flow rates rising to 8,930 cubic feet per second. This is the highest the Gallatin has been since 1997 when it set a record at a peak of 9,160 cfs.
BIG SKY, MT
buckrail.com

Teton County hit by severe thunderstorm on Sunday

JACKSON, Wyo. — A relatively rare supercell thunderstorm moved across Teton County on Sunday afternoon. Wind and hail damage along with frequent lightning and heavy downpours were reported with this storm as it moved across Teton Pass before tracking just north of the Town of Jackson. The storm initially...
TETON COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Rex Wilde Focuses On Water

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Water is by far the most important natural resource in Wyoming, according to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rex Wilde. As one of the headwater sources for the Columbia, Missouri, Colorado, North Platte and Snake rivers, Wilde believes Wyoming is not fairly compensated...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Cheney Is A Statesman, Not A Politician

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sometimes we have to stop, look, and listen to recognize the special abilities in people. When I stop, pay attention and review the list of Liz’s accomplishments over the past 6 years, it reinforces the fact Liz is a statesman, not a politician. Liz is a natural leader. Liz is right for Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Wyo attorney general: Licensing antler hunters likely illegal

The state of Wyoming likely lacks the authority to create a license system restricting nonresidents from gathering deer, elk and moose antlers in the spring, according to an attorney general opinion. A push to impose limits on out-of-staters has emanated from Sublette County and other reaches of western Wyoming, where...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Cheyenne is the Most Expensive City for Monthly Bill Costs in Wyoming

Nobody likes paying bills whatsoever. Nobody really likes having to pay anything honestly, but there are some goods and services that we need to have to live or lives. Unfortunately, if you're in the capital city of Wyoming, it just so happens that you are also paying more on average per month than anyone else throughout the state of Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
Panhandle Post

Wyoming motorcyclist killed in crash near Powell

POWELL, Wyo.-Authorities in Wyoming are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist. On June 12, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 17 on Wyoming 294 north of Powell, Wyoming. Around 12:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a collision involving a motorcycle. A 2006 Harley Davidson was...
POWELL, WY
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana on track to make history with election of two transgender candidates

A large group gathers at the Montana Capitol on March 15, 2021 during a LGBTQ rally (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). After waking up at 6:30 a.m. and confirming that she was still leading in the Democratic primary for House District 100, Zooey Zephyr got a bacon breakfast burrito and a cafe au lait from her local coffee shop.
MONTANA STATE
oilcity.news

Jeanette Ward announces WY HD57 State Rep Run: Help me KEEP WYOMING FREE

I came to Casper, Wyoming a political refugee from fascist Illinois. In my service there (2015-2019) as a School Board Member on the largest elected school board in Illinois (U-46), I defended parental rights against the transgender mob, politically biased textbooks, and race hustlers. I publicly exposed a fellow board member who said the American Flag was “nothing more than toilet paper” to her and who said I was the “21st century brand of the KKK”. I ran for State Senate in Illinois in 2020 and learned first-hand how the left converted the Covid scam into a weapon for institutionalized election theft. Losing a previously +9 Republican district by about 1700 votes, I lost VBM (vote by mail) in just ONE of the four counties in my district by roughly 8000 votes, where the clerk for that county didn’t bother to verify any of those VBM signatures. The straw that broke the camel’s back for our family was when one of our high-school daughters was threatened with out-of-school suspension for not wearing a mask. We were DONE with Illinois. I don’t want this for Wyoming. I am proud to be here.
CASPER, WY
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Republicans concerned over environmental, social investment standards

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – While some Idaho legislators and interest groups have expressed deep concern about environmental, social and governance standards in the business world and say it’s part of a “woke agenda” from liberal activists, the president of the Gem State’s largest business organization says the standards are the latest “boogeyman” meant to sow political chaos and division.
IDAHO STATE
county17.com

Wyoming COVID cases on the rise amid latest wave

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The latest COVID-19 wave washing over the U.S. is fueling a rise in cases across Wyoming, yet the death rate remains low, according to the latest data available. The average daily number of cases in Campbell County has reached 11.7, bringing the number of cases per...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

