ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Red River Valley Fair Association Seeks Ordinance Amendment for $3.5M Campground Expansion

By read more posts
moderncampground.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakota’s Red River Valley Fair Association is seeking an ordinance amendment from the City of West Fargo. The move is part of an effort to get things sorted for a proposed $3.5-million campground expansion to advance. Cody Cashman, CEO of the Red River Valley Fair Association, is...

moderncampground.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down

LISBON, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the largest trees in the state is coming down. A mammoth of an Elm tree in Lisbon, ND has been diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease. The tree located at Rose Street Park is an American Elm, which is the North Dakota state tree. It ranks second in the state for the species on the 2021 Register of Champion Trees. It has a circumference of 17 feet and 7 inches, is 58 feet tall, and has an average crown spread of 100 feet.
LISBON, ND
KFYR-TV

A look at the Republican nominees for Secretary of State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday is Election Day, and there’s a high-profile statewide primary that is drawing attention. For the first time in 30 years, Al Jaeger won’t be the Republican nominee for Secretary of State. He decided not to seek re-election this year. Instead, voters will choose between Representative Michael Howe of West Fargo and Marvin Lepp of Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Home Ordered to Remove Signs

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The city of Detroit Lakes has cited a Detroit Lakes property owner and their tenant for violating the city’s sign and nuisance ordinances. Hand-painted signs are displayed on private property along Curry Ave. with claims including, ‘I KNOW DA CURE 4 MUFFIN TOP, BODY ODOR, AND SKIN CANCER’ and ‘THE CURE IS PURE MAPLE SYRUP’.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Junk & Disorderly in Detroit Lakes Announces Closure

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Junk & Disorderly in Detroit Lakes has announced they plan to close this month. The Detroit Lakes business, a collaboration of vendors offering antiques, crafts, collectibles and repurposed items opened a little over a year ago on Summit Avenue. “With heavy hearts we have made a tough decision to close Junk & Disorderly. Please stop in and check out all of our vendors sales to help them liquidate their inventory,” the business said.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
West Fargo, ND
West Fargo, ND
Government
KNOX News Radio

Red River slips back within its banks

After 49 days the Red River dropped below flood stage in Grand Forks / East Grand Forks on Friday night. The National Weather Service says the river slipped below 28 feet around 9:45 p.m. The last time the “Red” was below that mark was on April 23rd. Several...
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON SEARCHING FOR CONTRACTOR TO FIX SERVICE LEAK IN FRONT OF POST OFFICE

For three weeks now, a drain in front of the Crookston US Post Office has been overflowing and leaking out on the sidewalk and roadway near the intersection of S. Broadway and East Fletcher Street. While we could not get in proper contact with City officials today about it, we did learn from City Hall that it is a Service Leak that the city is aware of and is searching for a contractor that will help repair the leak.
CROOKSTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campground#Playgrounds
kvrr.com

More Then 41,000 People Take In RibFest 2022 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another Happy Harry’s RibFest is in the record books and the festival had a pretty good turnout, especially by looking at the crowd for “Firehouse” Saturday night. More than 41,000 people walked through the gates of RibFest during the four-day event last...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

NDHP Increasing Aviation Special Enforcement

BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – Law enforcement agencies have seen increased numbers of motorists who flee when officers attempt to stop them. Because of that, the North Dakota Highway Patrol has been participating in special enforcement details in Bismarck, Fargo, and most recently Minot. The patrol uses aircraft, which are outfitted with a camera system that can observe and track targets both visually and in infrared from several miles away.
BISMARCK, ND
trfradio.com

One Injured in Accident Involving a Semi

A Crookston area woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robin Lyn Rosga, (54) was injured when allegedly failed to yield at the intersection of Hwy 2, and County Road 17 in East Grand Forks, colliding with the rear passenger tire of the International Box Truck.
POLK COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fundraiser brings support for South Fargo shooting victim, family

(Perham, MN) -- A community came together over the weekend to raise support for the family of a 21-year-old South Fargo shooting victim. Lucia Garcia was shot last month at Plaza Azteca in South Fargo, and died days later. The fundraiser was held over the weekend at the Church of St. Henry in Perham.
PERHAM, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele, Traill, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Walsh The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Traill County in southeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Southeastern Ramsey County in northeastern North Dakota Southwestern Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 715 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tolna to 6 miles northwest of Logan Center to near Holmes, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Niagara, Petersburg and McCanna around 725 AM CDT. Emerado and Arvilla around 730 AM CDT. Bartlett, Grand Forks AFB and Lakota around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mekinock, Fordville, Honeyford, Brocket, Johnstown and Conway. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 154 and 157. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

West Fargo Man Sentenced For Deadly Assault at Events Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo man will have to serve five years in prison for a deadly assault at the Speedway Event Center last August. 36-year-old Tomas Cervantes pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deal in April. An aggravated assault charge was dismissed. He admits to throwing...
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo apartment deemed a total loss after fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A fire in a studio apartment on North Broadway in Fargo causes $60,000 in damage. The apartment is one of three in a house converted into apartments and is considered a total loss. The house and attached garage only have minor to moderate smoke damage.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Finley man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a semi near Pillsbury, which is about 30 minutes north of Valley City. The crash happened on Highway 26 just before 8 p.m. Friday. The motorcycle and the semi were both traveling on...
1390 Granite City Sports

‘Luxury” Grain Bin AirBNB in Alexandria Great Weekend Getaway

Those are two words that I haven't heard together- luxury and grain bin. But that is exactly how this AirBNB has been described. Since this is in Alexandria, it would be a great getaway that's not too far away from St. Cloud and Central Minnesota. There are 8 bins in total in this grouping. Each one is set up for 1 to 2 people, but you could have a group stay if you just rented out all 8 of them at once.
ALEXANDRIA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy