FOUND DOG: SW of The Junction – June 9, 2022 8:35 pm

Seattle, WA

FOUND DOG: SW of The Junction – June 9, 2022

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

Hi! I found this sweet pup on 46th Ave...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 1

westseattleblog.com

WEED WARNINGS: Two reader alerts about plants that people and pets should avoid

From the WSB inbox, two reader reports about plants to steer clear of:. FOXTAIL: J sent the photo, hoping to warn pet owners about “the dangers of foxtail grass, which is becoming more ubiquitous every spring and summer around West Seattle. The awns can embed themselves into an animal through the skin, nose, ears, or eyes, and once they are in, they can cause infection or even death. I see huge patches of foxtail right around many of our dog-friendly apartment buildings, as well as in parks and private lawns. (In early June) I spotted it all along the beachfront path at Lincoln Park. Pet owners should clear any foxtail on their private property, know to avoid it while out and about, and be able to spot the symptoms that require veterinary care. A good primer is here.” The photo is from the Lincoln Park sighting that J mentioned.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Humpback whale in view off West Seattle

(Added: Camera view-screen image sent by Kersti) 10:12 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the report – again today, a humpback whale is in view off West Seattle. Right now it’s traveling westbound along Alki, close to the Lighthouse, “super close” to shore. 12:33 PM: Kersti...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Got a boat? Local marina has openings

The photo is from Andy Carlson, who wanted to share the news that Jim Clark Marina has rare openings:. Jim Clark Marina now has moorage available on Harbor Island. Up to 33′ slips are open now. 6 larger slips to 44′ open in September with boathouse options. We...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Safety concerns surround local Pride events following Idaho arrests

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Safety concerns now surround local Pride events following riot conspiracy arrests outside an event in Coeur D’Alene on Saturday. Abby White is thrilled to have the first ever Plateau Pride event in Tehaleh, southeast of Tacoma, an area she said hasn’t always been open to the LGBTQ community.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Stunning Views and Mountain Goats as Johnston Ridge Reopens

Mountain goats and their kids were visible from the Johnston Ridge Observatory at Mount St. Helens this Wednesday evening as the observatory closed for the night after its second day open in three years due to COVID-19. According to a Facebook post by the Mount St. Helens institute, much of...
TOUTLE, WA
KING 5

A rare look inside Tacoma’s Pythian Temple

TACOMA, Wash. — For more than a hundred years the men who entered this four-story Tacoma building and climbed the well-worn flight of stairs were entering a secret society: The Knights of Pythias. “They're all members of a fraternal organization. Well,” said Historian Michael Sullivan “They are knights you...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Rabbits shot and killed with blow darts in Sammamish

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Claudia and her two daughters were on a walk they do almost every day when they saw a dead bunny. Her daughters had a lot of questions, but it wasn't until walking back home that she noticed something odd: It looked like a blow dart was through its eye.
SAMMAMISH, WA
Chronicle

Canoer Rescued From Chehalis River Near Oakville

After his canoe tipped in the Chehalis River, a man spent at least 45 minutes in the water before being rescued by Grays Harbor County first responders. The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and Grays Harbor Fire District 1 responded to the call around 5:20 p.m. that a man whose canoe had tipped was stranded in swift waters near the Oakville Boat Launch #2 off Elma Gate Road West.
nomadlawyer.org

Tacoma : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Tacoma , Washington

Tacoma, Washington was founded in 1874 and is the third-largest city in Washington. Tacoma, Washington is located on Commencement bay in western Washington. It’s just south of Puget Sound. It is located 25 miles northeastern of Olympia and 26 mi south of Seattle. Mount Ranier’s summit is approximately 40 miles southeast of Seattle and dominates the skyline.Mu.
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

CHS Pikes/Pines | A tale of three Capitol Hill wildflowers

For many decades of my life, when I thought of native wildflowers, I thought of the alpine wonderlands of the Cascades and the Olympics. We may be able to spy these ecologically important places from our perch on Capitol Hill, but these distant alpine meadows have also become entwined in the zeitgeist of wilderness.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes!

(The Brothers, photographed Friday night by James Bratsanos) Welcome to the weekend! Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and preview archives:. Saturday afternoon between noon and 5 PM, we’ll be striping travel lanes at 17th and SW Henderson St. We’ll be extending two crosswalks, installing bike markings, and painting barriers in addition to sign work. Please anticipate short-term traffic delays as you navigate the area.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

REOPENING DAY: Westcrest Park Off-Leash Area ready for use, city says

After seven month of work, West Seattle’s only off-leash area is reopening today. Seattle Parks announced early this afternoon that the Westcrest Park OLA would reopen by the end of the day – if it’s not open already (we won’t get to go look for a few hours). The drainage work that has had the area closed since November is detailed here. Today’s announcement says some work remains, however:
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Seattle Space Needle sues local coffee chain over logo

SEATTLE — The Seattle Space Needle has sued a local coffee chain for using its trademarked logo in coffee shop branding and merchandise. The logo for Local Coffee Spot, which has four locations in the Seattle area, features a mug of hot coffee whose rising steam bears striking resemblance to the iconic tower’s own logo used on branded merchandise, the Seattle Times reported.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Junction demonstration

On Saturday, as thousands rallied across the country against gun violence, the March For Our Lives events were originally supposed to include a West Seattle Junction demonstration too, but it was canceled earlier in the week. However, Anni and friends showed up anyway. She sent the photo and report today:
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

No 'real' summer weather anytime soon in Seattle

SEATTLE - If you're hoping for a touch of summer weather anytime soon in Seattle – don't get your hopes up. It'll probably stay cooler than normal for another couple weeks. Today will be noticeably cooler and cloudier than the warm sunshine we enjoyed Saturday. Highs will only reach either side of 60 degrees: this is well below the average of 70 degrees.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tires slashed

If you live near Jefferson Square, have a vehicle parked on the street, and haven’t used it yet today, Jake‘s report might be of interest:. At least six cars along the Jefferson Square block of 41st Ave SW had their tires slashed. Perpetrator(s) were not seen but a young man’s voice was heard. If you live in the area and parked on the street last night, check your tires.
SEATTLE, WA

