1-on-1 with Panthers CB Jaycee Horn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camp SOAR is back for its 21st year. Through all the ups and downs, the participants don’t have to pay due to generous sponsorships. Camp SOAR, which stands for Special Olympics Athletic Retreat, is hosted at the Levine Jewish Community Center in South Charlotte. The purpose of this retreat is to encourage current Special Olympics athletes to try new sports and to keep them interactive with others.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is time to awaken self-confidence. Here is how you do it:. Know that this is your moment and own it. Don’t accept lack as your final outcome. There is more in front of you than that which is behind you. 2. Lighten up. One...
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The waters at Ramsey Creek are calm waiting for Wednesday when the beach will open for daily visitors on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to coincide with the end of the CMS school year. The man-made beach has been open from...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Remember the old VHS tapes. We have come a long way haven't we?. I want to teach you a lesson on the new VHS. No I am not about to set you back in time, but teach you a lesson that will catapult you forward into a sound and successful future.
STATESVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old female was shot and killed early Monday morning, Statesville Police confirm. According to officials, the shooting happened in the 1200 block off 5th Street. Police said one of its officers heard the shooting and immediately responded to the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte...
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — With boat season underway, NC Wildlife Officers are reminding North Carolinians to put safety first. Most boating accidents occur in the months of May, June, and July. Operator inattention is a leading cause of boating accidents. According to NC Wildlife Resources Commission, out of all...
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — As mental health continues to be a top priority in so many lives, a Charlotte clinical therapist is using his platform to build a culture of mental health for Black and Brown boys. He’s doing so with affirmation cards that he hopes can make a...
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Across the country, animal hospitals and clinics are at a breaking point. The nationwide veterinarian shortage is now taking a toll on Charlotte region animal hospitals. When Bruce Marschner's dog, Jasper, started vomiting foam at his home in Cornelius on a Sunday, he panicked. “I was...
WASHINGTON — Thousands of people streamed to the National Mall for the highest-profile of countrywide demonstrations Saturday marking a renewed push for gun control after recent mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act. Organizers hoped the second March for...
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a swimmer who failed to resurface in the Catawba River Sunday, officials said. The York County Sheriff's Office said the victim was swimming with friends when they went underwater and didn't resurface. Multiple crews were called to the river Sunday, including the Leslie Volunteer Fire Department, to look for the victim.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man identified as a suspect in an early morning shooting Monday in Charlotte died while receiving medical treatment, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced in an afternoon news conference. Around 2 a.m., police officers responded to a shooting on Featherstone Drive, which is located in north...
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead. Police said Shonniel Blackburn was gunned down around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the 900 block of 1st Street SW. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
GASTONIA, N.C. — The 17-year-old perpetrator of the shooting at Eastridge Mall was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and injure, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Around noon, the 17-year-old walked by an 18-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, according to...
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two people are dead and several others are injured after a car collided with a golf cart in Statesville late Monday night. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, on Monday, June 13, at around 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Iredell County on Fort Dobbs Road near Dobbs Drive.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A resident at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central was pronounced dead on Saturday. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Tommy Hucks was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Deputies said that after resuscitation efforts by detention personnel, the Charlotte Fire Department and Medic, Hucks was pronounced...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted 10-1 to approve spending over $200 million for upgrades at the Spectrum Center and its practice facility. Spectrum Center, which has been home to Charlotte's NBA franchise since opening, is owned by the city, which is obligated to make upgrades when necessary.
CONCORD, N.C. — The City of Concord is encouraging water customers to reduce their water consumption until the end of the day on June 14. The Albemarle water line, the city's supplier, is offline for scheduled work until the end of Tuesday. Concord's Water Resources Department is monitoring system...
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cheyenne Oaks Drive in Claremont just before 1 a.m, following the report of a shooting. Deputies say 4 people were shot. Euphagenia Williams, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were transported to local hospitals.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The heat is here, this week we are in weather alert mode, meaning you need to make sure you're keeping cool. This heat can be deadly. Is heat the leading weather-related killer in the U.S.?. OUR SOURCES:. THE ANSWER:. Yes, heat is the leading weather-related killer...
Comments / 0