MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A church in Monroe had its A.C. unit stolen over the weekend but believe it or not, that turned into a beautiful situation. The pastor of St. Peter Baptist Church said she couldn’t believe someone would steal from a place of worship, but she was even more shocked to find out that investigators from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office bought them a new one.

MONROE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO