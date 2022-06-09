ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2022

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long awaited DLC to Cuphead is nearly here. The difficult, beautifully stylized side-scrolling...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Starfield Gameplay Revealed For First Time At Xbox Showcase

Starfield is a hugely anticipated game, marking the first single-player RPG for Bethesda Game Studios in more than seven years. It was the final game shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. We got an extended look at the game in action, including combat, ship creation, and the environments. It's certainly shaping up to be an enormous game, and the huge chunk it was given at the show reflected that.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Full Presentation | Capcom Showcase 2022

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the latest expansion to the monster hunting epic. Sunbreak will bring new monsters to the game, including retruning ones like Gore Magala, which means new armor and weapon types. The trailer also shows off a new menacing dragon that players will have to overcome. Additionally, the game receives a new jungle area. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is expected to release June 30, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Adds Battle Royale To An Arcade Classic

During the 2022 Guerrilla Collective indie game livestream, Microids unveiled Arkanoid: Eternal Battle, a modern revival of an arcade classic with a battle royale twist. This new Arkanoid includes four ways to play: a new modern take on the classic block-breaking gameplay, the original retro experiences from decades ago, four-player local split-screen gameplay, and a 25-player online battle royale mode where the last one standing wins it all.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuphead#New Boss#Video Game#Nintendo Switch
Gamespot

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Gets A Free Demo Ahead Of Launch

Capcom revealed more about the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion at its Capcom Showcase presentation, including a demo coming on June 14 for both Nintendo Switch and Steam. The new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak showed off a handful of new monsters featured in the expansion: Espinas, Gore...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

F1 22 Gameplay | Summer Game Fest 2022

F1 22 features redesigned cars, overhauled rules and an all new Pirelli Hot Laps feature. Players can race head-to-head in split-screen multiplayer or play solo and take on the My Team career mode. F1 22 will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on June...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

As Dusk Falls Trailer | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

As Dusk Falls is a branching adventure game, where every choice you make has a consequence. Featuring a distinct art style, using real actors, illustrated in a dynamic world. The game also features 8 player multiplayer. As Dusk Falls is expected to release July 19.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Gamespot

The Callisto Protocol: Next-Gen Horror | Summer Game Fest 2022 Interview

GameSpot's very own Lucy James had a chance to chat with Glen Schofield, the man behind hit games like: Dead Space, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, and Gex 3D: Enter the Gecko about his upcoming game, The Callisto Protocol. The Callisto Protocol releases December 2, 2022 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Scorn Gets A Release Date And Gross New Trailer At Xbox Showcase

Ebb Software's first-person adventure game Scorn now has an official release date. Revealed today during the Xbox/Bethesda Not-E3 briefing, Scorn will debut on October 21, 2022. The game was previously confirmed for launch in October, but now we have an official date. Microsoft also confirmed that Scorn will launch day...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Starfield Exploration And Combat | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

During the extended look at Bethesda's highly anticipated intergalactic RPG Starfield, we got insight into the game's exploration and combat. From first and third person perspectives, we got a glimpse of roaming around a planet and its various wildlife. Then gunplay through tight corridors, and some grounded realism in the guns. Starfield is expected to release in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Samsung TV 2022 Gaming Hub Demo | Summer Game Fest 2022

Samsung show off their TV hub that can pull many of your gaming experiences together in one place, and allow you to launch games faster. The Hub can also integrate with game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, and Stadia, and pair directly with Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and third party controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Starfield NPCs And New Atlantis | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

"During the extended look at Bethesda's highly anticipated intergalactic RPG Starfield, we got insight into the game's NPCs and one of its main hub areas, New Atlantis. The personalities that populate Bethesda's games is one of the studios defining traits, and thankfully Starfield seems to have heaping amounts. Starfield is expected to release in 2023. "
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pentiment Announcement Trailer

Set in 16th century Bavaria, Pentiment will take players on a narrative journey through the eyes of Journeyman Artist Andreas Maler during a time of great social unrest. Led by game director Josh Sawyer, this game is brought to life by a talented team inspired by illuminated manuscripts, woodcut prints, and history itself.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Watch Xbox/Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 & Start Time

Update: The event is now over. You can rewatch it below or check out our Xbox & Bethesda announcements recap, which touches on the news and gameplay from Starfield, Forza, Persona, and more. 2022's next major gaming event, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, is set to take place today,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Diablo 4's New Legendary System Has "Transformed The Game," Blizzard Says

Diablo IV is learning big lessons from previous Diablo games, including how the game approaches legendary items and its endgame Paragon progression system. In a recent GameSpot interview, game director Joe Shely and Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson elaborated on what lessons Diablo IV takes from previous entries in the series. One big one, aside from Diablo IV's overall darker tone and look compared to Diablo III, is how it handles legendary items.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Best PC Games To Play In 2022

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PC gaming ecosystem is easily the largest in the industry, with tens of thousands of games available to play. It would be a significant challenge to come up with a list of the best PC games of all time--especially considering that gaming as a whole has evolved so much over the last few decades. Instead, we rounded up the best PC games to play in 2022. Some of our picks, like Elden Ring and Tunic, are recently released gems, while others are multiplayer or live service games that have stood the test of time, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Minecraft. Our list of the best PC games spans across a wide variety of genres, so we imagine at least a few of these games will pique your interest.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy