Greenup, IL

MARGIE LUCILLE (GLIDEWELL) BURNETT

By Mark Weiler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GREENUP) The graveside funeral service for Margie Lucille (Glidewell) Burnett, age 98, of...

MARIAN IRENE MILLER

(OLNEY) The funeral service for Marian Irene Miller, age 97, of Olney, will be held Friday morning, June 17, at 11:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Ebenezer Cemetery, rural Olney. The visitation is also Friday morning, June 17, from 9:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Marian Irene Miller of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
DOROTHEA MAE SUMMERS

(NOBLE) The funeral service for Dorothea Mae Summers, age 86, of Noble, will be held Friday morning, June 17, at 10:00, at the Glenwood Church, west of Noble, with burial in the Hanna Cemetery, northwest of Noble. The visitation is Thursday evening, June 16, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Glenwood Church, west of Noble. The Crain Funeral Home in Newton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Dorothea Mae Summers of Noble.
NOBLE, IL
MARY LOUISE “DUB” ROBERTS

(TOLEDO) The funeral service for Mary Louise “Dub” Roberts, age 94, of Toledo, will be Friday morning, June 17, at 11:00, at the Toledo Christian Church, with burial in the Washington Street Cemetery in Casey. The visitation is Thursday evening, June 16, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Toledo Christian Church. The Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Mary Louise “Dub” Roberts of Toledo.
TOLEDO, IL
RICHARD LEE “RICK” MCCOLLUM

(OLNEY / CREST HILL, ILLINOIS) The funeral service for Richard Lee “Rick” McCollum, age 77, of Olney, formerly of Crest Hill, Illinois, will be Wednesday morning, June 15, at 11:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Haven Hill Memorial Garden in Olney, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. The visitation is also Wednesday morning, June 15, from 10:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for U.S. Army Veteran, Richard Lee “Rick” McCollum, of Olney, formerly of Crest Hill, Illinois.
OLNEY, IL
HORACE EMERSON EBBERT

(MONTROSE) The funeral service for Horace Emerson Ebbert, age 92, of Montrose, will be held Wednesday morning, June 15, at 10:00, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, with burial in the Island Creek Cemetery, rural Montrose, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. The visitation is also Wednesday morning, June 15, from 9:00 until service time, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for Korean War and U.S. Army Veteran, Horace Emerson Ebbert, of Montrose.
MONTROSE, IL
AREA COVID-19 UPDATE

(OLNEY) While Richland, Jasper, and most area counties are still in the Low Community Level for COVID-19 cases, residents are encouraged to stay diligent in their efforts to stay healthy and safe. The six regional counties of Lawrence, Wabash, Clark, Cumberland, Coles, and Edgar were last week added to the Medium Community Level with increased numbers of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Richland County TB&H Office in Olney continues to offer all types of COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters with a walk-in clinic every Wednesday, that’s tomorrow morning from 8:00 to 11:00 and tomorrow afternoon from 1:00 to 5:00. For more, call the Health Offices in Olney at 392-6241 or logon at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org.
OLNEY, IL
OLNEY CHAMBER GOLF SCRAMBLE

(OLNEY) The Olney Chamber of Commerce will have its fundraising Golf Scramble next month, on Friday, July 29th, at the Richland Golf Club. With lunch from 11:30 to 12:30, it’s a shotgun start at 1:00. The cost is $320 for a traditional four person team, plus $100 hole sponsorships are available, plus red tees and mulligans. There’s a $15,000 hole-in-0ne contest, plus cash prizes to the top two teams. It’s open to the public. If questions or to sign up, call the Chamber Office at 392-2241 or contact the Richland Golf Club at 618-395-1661.
OLNEY, IL
REGULAR BI-MONTHLY MEETING

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved a Letter of Intent extension for a Real Estate agreement between the City of Olney and Organica Grow LTD for property just north of Pacific Cycle, on the west side of East Road : agreed to purchase a new backhoe for the Street Department for $114,843 from McCoy Construction in Mt. Vernon : approved two Class S Liquor Licenses for The Fireside – a one day license for the Day of Hope event on October 22nd, 2022, and a five day license for the Richland County Fair next month : agreed to close Main Street, from Fair Street to Walnut Street, on July 16th, 2022, from 1:00 to 10:00, for the 1st Annual American Legion Post #30 Cruise-In : approved a $250 donation to this year’s Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant : noted several grants have recently been approved for the City of Olney – just over $2 million for downtown storm sewer repair work along Main Street, some $550,000 in CDGB funds for the realignment of sewer lines, and $162,000 in extra IDOT funds to the Route 130 Sidewalk Project : and no action after a closed session to discuss real estate, litigation, and personnel : next regular meeting is June 27th.
OLNEY, IL
LOCAL EVENTS THIS WEEK

(MT. CARMEL) The annual Wabash Roots’N’Que is coming up this Saturday on Market Street in Mt. Carmel. With an Instrumental Petting Zoo & Guitar Workshop kicking things off at 11:00, there will be a Songwriting Workshop, a Story of the Blues, and various other workshops dealing with Tex-Mex music, Irish-Celtic music, and much more through the rest of the day. Not to mention performances on stage, both inside and outside, from 10:00 to 10:00. Also, the Roots’N’Que Backyard BBQ Competition, other food vendors, a cornhole tournament, arts & crafts, a farmer’s market, and more. Free parking, free admission, and free entertainment. For more information, find Wabash Roots’N’Que on Facebook.
OLNEY, IL

