MARGIE LUCILLE (GLIDEWELL) BURNETT

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved a Letter of Intent extension for a Real Estate agreement between the City of Olney and Organica Grow LTD for property just north of Pacific Cycle, on the west side of East Road : agreed to purchase a new backhoe for the Street Department for $114,843 from McCoy Construction in Mt. Vernon : approved two Class S Liquor Licenses for The Fireside – a one day license for the Day of Hope event on October 22nd, 2022, and a five day license for the Richland County Fair next month : agreed to close Main Street, from Fair Street to Walnut Street, on July 16th, 2022, from 1:00 to 10:00, for the 1st Annual American Legion Post #30 Cruise-In : approved a $250 donation to this year’s Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant : noted several grants have recently been approved for the City of Olney – just over $2 million for downtown storm sewer repair work along Main Street, some $550,000 in CDGB funds for the realignment of sewer lines, and $162,000 in extra IDOT funds to the Route 130 Sidewalk Project : and no action after a closed session to discuss real estate, litigation, and personnel : next regular meeting is June 27th.

OLNEY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO