MARGIE LUCILLE (GLIDEWELL) BURNETT

(OLNEY / CREST HILL, ILLINOIS) The funeral service for Richard Lee “Rick” McCollum, age 77, of Olney, formerly of Crest Hill, Illinois, will be Wednesday morning, June 15, at 11:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Haven Hill Memorial Garden in Olney, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. The visitation is also Wednesday morning, June 15, from 10:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for U.S. Army Veteran, Richard Lee “Rick” McCollum, of Olney, formerly of Crest Hill, Illinois.
