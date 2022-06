Enterprises are wrestling with transforming, from hosting all their workloads within their data centers to a hybrid, multi-cloud world where they use a combination of dedicated instances and leveraged As-a-Service functions. 5G and edge computing should be an aspect of that transformation, not another layer of complexity on top, and most certainly not a step back to managing a large of amount of disparate compute, storage and network resources in a bespoke manner.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 HOURS AGO