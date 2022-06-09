Plan Accordingly🎉 ALL the fun, ALL weekend long! Cape May Restaurant Week menu is available until Sunday, June 12th! Starting …

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

ALL the fun, ALL weekend long! Cape May Restaurant Week menu is available until Sunday, June 12th!

By Cape May Attractions
 4 days ago

Cape May Restaurant Week menu is available until Sunday, June 12th! Starting at 1pm daily. (our regular menu is also available during Restaurant...

GRILL NIGHTS are back at the Cape May Winery for the 2022 Summer Season. Hosted Wednesday nights from 6-9pm with live music und…

GRILL NIGHTS are back at the Cape May Winery for the 2022 Summer Season. Hosted Wednesday nights from 6-9pm with live music under the stars. $68 per person plus tax, gratuity and wine. Pre-fix menu starting with an amazing Charcuterie, wonderful dinner and a luscious dessert. 21 and over event, reservation required book online @ capemaywinery.com.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Great day for lunch at Tisha’s and shopping at Cape May’s newest kids boutique

Great day for lunch at Tisha's and shopping at Cape May's newest kids boutique. Matching sets are all the rage this summer.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Cape May Stage's post

Thank you to everyone that attended the Grand Slam Gala to benefit Cape May Stage. To the Grand Slam Gala Committee, decorating committee and the Co-Chairs we are in awe of your dedication, hard work, and invaluable guidance throughout the entire process. Without each of you the Gala would not have been the Grand Slam it was. You all hit it out of the park.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Welcome to Cape May Stage – Theater in Cape May, NJ

Leaving town today? Traffic is horrible on all ways out of Cape May so stay a bit longer and go see an amazing show at Cape May Stage. Showtime is 2pm. "Double Play" has been hitting it out of the park with audiences. Call the box office at 609-770-8311 or visit capemaystage.org for tickets.
CAPE MAY, NJ
George's Place – Washington Commons

This is the last night to try our Restaurant Week tasting menu. Give us a call to make a reservation 609-600-2941 or visit our website at kararestaurantgroup.com.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Willow Creek Winery's post

Donny, Emir and Pauly are here to serve you at our Vineyard Bar, open today until 8pm! Saturday & Sunday 12pm-2pm! Start off the weekend with us and a glass of your favorite wine or dole whip float!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Get outside this weekend and smell the… petrichor?!?! Have you ever experienced the fresh, earthy smell of the outdoors after…

Get outside this weekend and smell the… petrichor?!?! Have you ever experienced the fresh, earthy smell of the outdoors after it rains? There's a word for that: petrichor (pronounced peh-truh-kor)! This aroma is created when rainfall lands on and disturbs dry soil, releasing organic chemicals, like geosmin, into the air. The human nose is exceptionally attuned to extremely small concentrations of geosmin, as low as 400 parts per trillion! Scientists aren't completely sure why this is, but this ability is thought to have played a role in the survival of early humans by bringing them closer to areas with fresh rain water.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from The Wetlands Institute's post

It was a busy bird morning at the Institute. We had quite a collection of wading birds feasting in the salt pannes – Snowy and Great Egrets, Great Blue, Little Blue, and Tricolored Herons, Glossy Ibis and even a group of White Ibis. Though formerly rare, White Ibis have become regular visitors to our area over the last few years, particularly in the Avalon high dunes and the rookery at the Ocean City Welcome Center – where they've bred successfully for the last two years, and appear to be doing so again this year (in even greater numbers). Still, we don't see them often here at the Institute, so it's always a special treat!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Join The Wetlands Institute for a hands-on opportunity to participate in the Delaware Bay-wide horseshoe crab spawning survey pr…

Join The Wetlands Institute for a hands-on opportunity to participate in the Delaware Bay-wide horseshoe crab spawning survey program. The survey schedule is set around full and new moons to coincide with the peak spawning times and coordinate over 25 sites. Join us to learn more about these unique creatures and the spawning phenomenon that takes place every spring on the Delaware Bay.
CAPE MAY, NJ

