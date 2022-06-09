Plan Accordingly🎉 ALL the fun, ALL weekend long! Cape May Restaurant Week menu is available until Sunday, June 12th! Starting …

It was a busy bird morning at the Institute. We had quite a collection of wading birds feasting in the salt pannes – Snowy and Great Egrets, Great Blue, Little Blue, and Tricolored Herons, Glossy Ibis and even a group of White Ibis. Though formerly rare, White Ibis have become regular visitors to our area over the last few years, particularly in the Avalon high dunes and the rookery at the Ocean City Welcome Center – where they’ve bred successfully for the last two years, and appear to be doing so again this year (in even greater numbers). Still, we don’t see them often here at the Institute, so it’s always a special treat!

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO