Minnesota Auto Dealers File Lawsuit Over New ‘Clean Car Rules’

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota auto dealers are suing the state over a move by the administration of Governor Tim Walz to adopt California Car Rules. The lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association challenges an administrative law judge's decision to allow the Walz administration to move forward...

Tim Walz
