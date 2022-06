A new poll finds that most Oregon voters from all political backgrounds are unhappy with the state’s K-12 public schools and support school choice. Nelson Research found in the poll, released Thursday night, that only 16.6% of likely voters in the Beaver State believe the state’s schools are on the “right track.” Another 55.5% said they were heading in the “wrong direction” and the remaining 28.1% were either unsure or refused to answer the question.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO