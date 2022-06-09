ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

COUNTRY LIFE: Nelson Road Tree Farm wins state award

By Cal Bratt for the Tribune
lyndentribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHATCOM — Bob Barker followed up a career in academia with a boots-on-the-ground determined commitment to recreate natural woodland at Van Zandt. His effort across nearly 25 years recently won Barker, now 93, and his 71-acre Nelson Road Tree Farm LLC the honor of Washington Outstanding Tree Farm of...

www.lyndentribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
whidbeylocal.com

The Clinton Liquor Store is now owned by Carrie Allen, a Whidbey Island native

Carrie Allen is a young face and a new business owner on Whidbey Island. She was born in Coupeville and is a life-long resident of Whidbey. After having several jobs, including being a barista, working in restaurants, working in Alaska, and working at South Whidbey Schools, she is very happy to have her own business in a community she loves and where she is raising her family.
COUPEVILLE, WA
seattlepi.com

Tundra fire slows, but still aiming at Alaska Native village

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large fire burning in the tundra of southwest Alaska continued to move toward an Alaska Native village on Saturday, but fire managers said its pace had slowed. The East Fork fire, which was started by lightning May 31, remained about 5 miles (8 kilometers)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Whatcom County, WA
Industry
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Industry
Whatcom County, WA
Business
State
Oregon State
City
Bellingham, WA
lyndentribune.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Educated and productive: NVHS celebrates class of 2022 graduates

Friday, June 10, Nooksack Valley High School’s class of 2022 graduated in the school’s gymnasium. Once the graduates walked into the gym to “Pomp and Circumstance” and took their seats, the Valley Voices sang Elaine Hagenberg’s “As the Rain Hides the Stars.” After an official welcome by NVHS Principal Collin Buckley and speeches by co-valedictorians Gerrit Bruland and McKenzie O’Bryan, Ellie VanBerkum sang Miley Cyrus’s “The Climb,” accompanied by Edgar Lillo on acoustic guitar. After a speech by Jose Lopez Lopez, the class choice student speaker Buckley announced senior class awards. Next, class of 2022 graduates received their diplomas Superintendent Matt Galley presented the class. Joelle Day and Sue Robinson, senior class advisors and Cristal Campos, NVHS assistant principal read the names of the graduates. NVSD Board members Jason Heutink and Halli Kimball presented the diplomas to the graduates. Finally, the presentation of the graduates and closing was handled by Buckley and O’Bryan. For a gallery of photographs from this year’s Nooksack Valley High School graduation, visit LyndenTribune.com. (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)
LYNDEN, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Barker
Person
Robin
KUOW

Lowest tides in 13 years coming to Puget Sound

Puget Sound should see its lowest tides in more than a decade on Wednesday and Thursday. Very low tides come every summer, driven by the relative positions of the earth, moon, and sun. But thanks to an 18.6-year wobble in the moon’s orbit, the lows are extra low this summer....
lyndentribune.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Lynden High School celebrates class of 2022 graduates

Lynden High School celebrated their class of 2022 senior graduates on Friday, June 10, in the school's Jake Maberry gymnasium. The ceremony began with the staff and graduate processional, in which all entered the gym and eventually took their seats near the back of the gym. A welcome was given by LHS principal Ian Freeman, before 2022 graduate Cassandra Castaneda provided an additional welcome in Spanish. Following the national anthem, sung by Mia Ward, a graduate welcome by Case Zweegman introduced faculty speaker Jordan VanderVeen. A musical performance of "I'm Yours" by Jason Mraz was covered by 2022 graduate Edward Gonzalez, followed by speeches from the class' valedictorians Kate Allen, Melissa Brossow, Noa Lovegren, Karis Oommen and Emma Ramerman. The senior band members then got to play one final time, re-joining their peers for a performance of "Utopia" by Randall Standridge. Class speakers Sage Anderson, Haley Biemold and Quin Hutchins then took the stage to give their address. Finally, Freeman and Assistant Superintendent David VanderYacht gave their closing messages, followed by the presentation of diplomas handed out by VanderYacht and Lynden School Board members CJ Cosanti and David Vis. (Connor J. Benintendi/Lynden Tribune)
LYNDEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Washington#Tree Farm#State Farm#Canary Grass#Cornell University#Westergreen Of Barker#Washington Farm
westseattleblog.com

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Humpback whale in view off West Seattle

(Added: Camera view-screen image sent by Kersti) 10:12 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the report – again today, a humpback whale is in view off West Seattle. Right now it’s traveling westbound along Alki, close to the Lighthouse, “super close” to shore. 12:33 PM: Kersti...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Butter clams cause shellfish poisoning in WA resident

Health officials in Washington state say they have confirmed a case of shellfish poisoning in a person who ate butter clams that were recreationally harvested in Island County. The paralytic shellfish poisoning illness was found in a Snohomish County resident who experienced tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue and...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, June 8, 2022

LYNDEN — June 14 is Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9301 and its Auxiliary will hand out small flags on June 14 at noon on 4th and Grover streets, Centennial Park. Come celebrate with us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KING 5

Truck carrying backhoe strikes, closes I-405 overpass in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — The Lind Avenue overpass is closed over Interstate 405 in Renton after it sustained structural damage Monday morning. The north and southbound lanes of Lind Avenue are closed near Southwest 12th and 16th streets. Just before noon, WSDOT partially blocked the southbound State Route 167 on-ramp...
RENTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy